7,000 Supply Containers Bound for Cuba Remain Stranded, Foreign Minister Reports

The foreign minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, has reiterated that 7,000 containers loaded with food and medicine destined for the island remain halted at various ports around the world due to military and economic threat and pressure from the US empire on international shipping companies.

“To their long-standing energy siege that is causing devastating humanitarian consequences, the government of the US adds threats, pressures, and blackmail to international shipping companies to limit and interrupt Cuba’s foreign trade,” the minister stated on social media this Tuesday, September 15. “Because of this, 7,000 containers remain detained in various ports around the world, with cargoes that were contracted and paid for following the norms of international trade. The majority contain food, medicines and medical devices.”

He condemned the fact that the sole objective of preventing the arrival of those shipments to Cuba is “to intensify the collective punishment” that the US empire imposes on the Cuban people. “In particular, it obstructs the transport of containers with food, medicines, and medical devices, mostly purchased by private Cuban MSMEs.”

On July 19, the Cuban Foreign Ministry condemned the French shipping company CMA CGM for suspending shipments to Cuba due to an executive order from the government of Donald Trump. This led to dozens of containers being held in Jamaica, including one with more than 3.5 million syringes for the Cuban health system.

Critical restriction

At the end of August, Cuban Vice Prime Minister Óscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga warned that the island faces “a situation of restriction and threat” when it came to international shipping companies.

There are companies that have already discontinued their service to Cuba while others continue to provide it, but those that do are forced to perform under restrictions imposed in an illegal and unilateral manner by the US colonial government, and therefore they are only capable of transporting certain types of cargo.

Pérez-Oliva recalled that two of the most important international shipping companies, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, suspended cargo services to Cuba on May 13.

The first has now resumed its service, although only to transport some foods, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. The minister, who is also minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, highlighted the fact that other items already purchased by Cuba remain held in other ports.

On January 29, Washington enacted a decree that authorizes tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba, after declaring a state of emergency due to the alleged threat from Cuba to the national security of the US empire, which the Cuban government has rejected.

(Jornada)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

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