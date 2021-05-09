A Brief Reminiscence at the Farewell of a Traitor

By Luis Toledo Sande – May 7, 2021

Anyone who confesses their dislike at feeling cheated is far from being original; especially, if he has naively been duped into it. Moreover, it will not serve as comfort to consider that such a trait is far from falling solely, as punishment, on the wicked.

During my years of diplomatic service in Madrid, I attended several meetings at the Casa de América. There is an important detail that I must mention here, one which I will not develop too much, except to say that this name should not be confused with another homonymous institution, the Casa de las Américas. I must also add another preliminary distinction: the Havana institution [Casa de las Américas] was born as a product of the revolution and continues to remain so today, and the use of the plural in its name [Americas] prevents it from being mistaken in translation, or through a certain lexical inertia that still causes confusion, for some hypothetical “US House.”

Among the alluded meetings that took place in the Madrid institution [Casa de América], many of them featured talks by relevant political figures from our America [nuestra América]; such as Rafael Correa, who made a brilliant presentation there on the subject of his government’s scheme to harmonize economic development and environmental protection; Michel Bachelet, who at that time had been recently inaugurated as president and to whom José Saramago energetically demanded respect for the Mapuche people—she responded to his claims in a most timid manner, with a very prim and proper gesture; and, also, the figure who is at the center of this particular recollection—Lenín Moreno, then vice-president of Ecuador.

This illustrious visitor gave a speech to a packed audience in the largest room at the Casa de América. The subject to which he devoted most of his speech was the importance that humor, rather a humorous outlook, had had for him. Humor had helped him, he explained, to face and overcome the terrible pain he suffered from his well-known physical handicap, which was the result of an armed assault.

Surely, the person who now writes these lines was not alone, in that room, in regard to his expectations that the Ecuadorian politician would rather prioritize other issues which would have made him prone to attacks, not by gunfire, but by journalists and people tasked with tearing him to bits for being the representative of a Latin American emancipation project. However, Moreno finished his speech, and there were hardly any questions, and the only questions that were raised were all superficial, to the surprise of those who had not foreseen this.

Perhaps many might have thought, just like me then, that even the journalists were exhausted by the lengthy peroration which had just been delivered, and that the speaker had so moved the audience, that trying to slap him around with an inappropriate verbal treatment would have gone against those who dared question him.

During the course of Moreno’s long monologue on the benefits of having a humorous spirit—a subject in which he had specialized and even published books—Moreno made a display of his status as a staunch Correa follower: “I am an economist, and I did not intend to dedicate myself to politics; but Rafael asked me to collaborate with him in his task of helping our people, and I couldn’t say no to Rafael.” Plus or minus, that is what Moreno said in his speech.

As part of the content of his long exposition, Moreno quoted various authors, among them José Martí. He misquoted him. I, the author of these lines, was so moved by the visitor’s speech, which, at the time, seemed a paragon of sincerity, assumed that the error in the quote was justified by the contingencies of improvisation. So, I aided Moreno from the audience by quoting the Martí phrase in the most faithful way possible based on memory.

Smiling, the speaker thanked the contest that “the Cuban” had given him. I even sent him, the very next day, through the Embassy of Ecuador in Spain, a copy of the Venezuelan edition of Cesto de llamas, the Martí biography that I had written. I now wonder, whatever happened to that copy?

Such were the memories that this Cuban kept of him, and holding on to them, years later, followed from Havana the electoral campaign that made Moreno Correa’s successor, and from whom the new president-elect ostensibly began to distance himself. Naive and enthusiastic, I justified such actions as being a resource with which to mislead the anti-government right—”They probably have an agreement,” I thought—so that he would not be considered as simply a mimetic Correa follower. As I witnessed this, I even laughed at the way Lenín Moreno tried to melodize his electoral triumph by “singing” Serrat.

It is true that one could not find in Moreno even a drop of that folksy spontaneity with which Hugo Chávez sang—explainably devoid of professional tuning, but displaying a popular llanero soul—songs from the Latin American repertoire, including Mexican rancheras.

Meanwhile, my partner, who with me in Havana watched the ceremony on television, broadcast by Telesur, reacted with visible disgust at Moreno, and commented: “He’s a dummy. Doesn’t he realize he’s making a fool of himself?” I hope nobody gets offended by such a confession, but truth be told, women often give us courses at seeing and hearing things better.

It didn’t take long for the new president to demonstrate that his physical handicap, for which he deserves all the understanding in the world, like any human being who suffers such a condition, is nothing compared to his moral handicap; that his out-of-tune singing expressed the falsehood of his other chords; that his misquoting authors is a character trait of his and is part of the crooked performance that distinguishes him, and of which he has recently given new pathetic confirmation, in Miami, sitting next to Luis Almagro and the other abominable monsters that have attacked Cuba.

It also soon became evident that he was far from possessing that “predestined” greatness of his baptism as Lenín Voltaire; a name bestowed, obviously, under progressive and French influence. In that language the name of the Bolshevik leader carries a sharp pronunciation, as Fulgencio Batista pronounced it, coincidentally.

Above all, it was undeniable that his departure from the ways of Correa—whom he had often flattered, and there is strong evidence for this: not only the aforementioned Madrid episode—was an act of flagrant treason. In my role as candid narrator, I have even ended up renaming such a character—since I am well equipped when it comes to sinister intentions—as Yeltsin Fouché.

It might even be possible to think that the successful seduction Moreno exercised in Madrid could have been rather an act of dramaturgy or perhaps a humorous improvisation. Yes, a staging planned to build an attractive curriculum for the traitor who was forming against the Ecuadorian Citizens’ Revolution, one of the greatest contributions to the political rethinking of our America on progressive tracks and continental emancipation in the 21st century.

Against this political rethinking, the empire bets on everything. It promotes and finances the right-wing movement that is spreading across the world today, not only in Latin America: it is enough to observe the evidence—although such an observation will have a sense of urgency—of the recent elections in Ecuador and Madrid, just to mention scenarios reviewed in this brief report. In Ecuador, far from giving continuity to the Citizens’ Revolution, Moreno betrayed it to the point of its assassination, and paved the way for someone who will do everything possible to contribute to its permanent burial.

Faced with the prospect of a farewell for the morally disabled Yeltsin Fouché Moreno, the people of Eloy Alfaro’s homeland must choose to take back the reins of their destiny. To accomplish this, they must rid themselves of traitors and phonies, so that no one or nothing confuses their popular will.

