Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Meets with Prime Minister of Netherlands

Acting president of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, in New York, as part of her itinerary while attending the session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The strategic meeting focused on strengthening commercial and bilateral relations under the principles of the diplomacy of peace promoted by the Venezuelan government. Both delegations addressed key issues for joint development, highlighting energy integration between the two nations.

The itinerary of the acting president of Venezuela also included meetings with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who in recent months has reaffirmed her intention to build bridges with the acting president of Venezuela to consolidate agreements of mutual benefit, expressing her explicit willingness to maintain direct dialogue.

The official agenda for Wednesday included the participation and the address that the acting president delivered to the UN plenary, where she is expected to place multilateralism at the center of global governance and the fundamental path to guaranteeing greater peaceful coexistence among states.

The schedule included a meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in a dialogue that addressed the bilateral relationship and the advancement of a cooperation agenda focused on strategic areas such as energy, mining, and security.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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