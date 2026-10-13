Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Presents Overview of Care for Families Affected by June 24 Double Earthquake

On Sunday night, in a message recorded before her trip to Rome, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez outlined the work the Venezuelan government has done to assist families affected by the June 24 earthquakes. In her message, she highlighted that over 100 days have passed since the double earthquake and that work continues to attend to Venezuelans’ needs.

Rodríguez stated that, “from the first day, from the first hours, we have been present, assisting and accompanying the affected families.” She said that she shares with the country “everything we have achieved during this time through the Venezuela Reborn Plan and the joint work between Venezuelan society and the national, regional, and local governments.”

Housing rehabilitation and new homes

Regarding housing, she reported that 2,422 homes have been rehabilitated and completed in Caracas, with special attention to the Libertador and Chacao municipalities, as well as in La Guaira, Miranda, and Aragua states, benefiting 8,862 people. Additionally, 700 new homes have been delivered in six states across the country, and in La Guaira, 686 homes were recovered, benefiting 3,358 people.

The acting president added that “we also continue to rehabilitate 20,083 homes, which will collectively benefit 82,205 people in three states of the country.” She also noted that 461 credits have been granted to condominiums, benefiting 16,172 families in their recovery.

Public services and infrastructure recovery

In public services, she reported that in La Guaira, progress had reached 100% in electricity and domestic gas, 99% in potable water, and 85% in connectivity. Nationally, 19 potable water systems were recovered.

Health and education advancements

Regarding health and education, Rodríguez referred to the rehabilitation of the José María Vargas Hospital, which is 46% complete. “There are 10 hospitals under repair, while 115 of the 120 affected schools in La Guaira have been recovered,” she reported.

She also announced that, to support La Guaira’s economic recovery, 2,244 financing projects totaling approximately $19 million have been granted, aimed at entrepreneurs, businesses, and tourism operators, among other activities.

Rodríguez emphasized that each of these figures represents a joint effort to recover communities, rehabilitate spaces, and assist those most in need. “Venezuela is reborn with every stone we lift, with every hospital we rehabilitate, with every home we recover, and with every family we accompany and embrace,” she said.

The acting president stated that “Venezuela is reborn because this test of nature reminded us of something that has always been present in us. We are a resilient nation that recovers and supports one another. In the most difficult moments, we know how to unite, help each other, and move forward without divisions. Have confidence that this government remains present, working and accompanying Venezuelan families without any distinction, as we have done since day one.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Share this story