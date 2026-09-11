Acting President of Venezuela: 25% Rise in Consumption Reflects Improvement of People’s Incomes

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, underscored that a 50% increase in the income of Venezuelan workers this year translated into a 25% growth in the nationwide consumption of products.

“The income of our workers this year increased by 50% … so that the workers can truly see the benefits of this path toward the recovery of our economy, and this has translated into a 25% growth in consumption between 2025 and 2026,” she said.

Rodríguez noted that these numbers show that the Venezuelan nation is moving “in the right direction,” and that the agreements signed in economic, energy, and oil are aimed at strengthening this economic growth.

She further reported that on Wednesday, September 9, she held a meeting with representatives from the business sectors and unions, where labor agreements were discussed to provide better benefits for workers in the public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by the sectorial vice president for Administrative and Digital Government, Anabel Pereira; the sectorial vice president for Social and Territorial Socialism, Héctor Rodríguez; the minister of Labor, Carlos Castillo; delegates from the unions Bolivarian Socialist Workers’ Central of Venezuela and the Confederation of Workers of Venezuela, and the business sector blocs Fedecámaras and Fedeindustria.

Venezuelan GDP grows by 7.14%

On Thursday, September 10, during a visit to the Valmy cosmetics company in Caracas, the acting president spoke about the economic growth that the country has experienced this year.

“In the second quarter, the GDP growth was 7.14%, and I want to emphasize—given the income of our workers this year increased by 50%—the income of the workers should always be above the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), so that they can truly see the benefits of this process of recovering our economy,” she said.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) recently published a report demonstrating that the national economy has experienced 21 consecutive quarters of growth and increased productive activity.

At that time, Rodríguez highlighted that these 21 quarters of growth are part of a gradual process of economic recovery in the country.

Industries undergoing full recovery

“Today we are looking at industries that are in full recovery process, but this recovery is taking place as part of the framework of Venezuela’s economic growth,” declared Rodríguez during her visit to the Valmy cosmetics production plant.

In this regard, she said that the Valmy company is undergoing a clear process of recovery, thanks to the coordination of public policies by the National Economic Council, which maintains dialogue with the business sectors.

“It gives me encouragement to be in a company that for 67 years has been bringing happiness to Venezuelan women, something that was impacted by the economic blockade, and now the company is in the process of recovery,” she emphasized.

She highlighted the growth of the manufacturing sector as a key achievement of economic diversification.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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