Acting President of Venezuela Approves Laws on Rights of Women, Children, and the Elderly

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, approved four regulations presented by the Women’s Dialogue for Peace and Democratic Coexistence aimed at the social protection of women, children, adolescents, and the elderly.

After a meeting with representatives from various entities and members of the Women’s Dialogue for Peace and Democratic Coexistence, as well as political and social sectors, on Monday, November 2, the acting president signed the regulations associated with the following laws:

Organic Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence

Law on Comprehensive Care for People with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Law for the Prevention and Eradication of Sexual Abuse against Children and Adolescents

Organic Law for the Care and Comprehensive Development of the Elderly.

“It is a call to the Venezuelan family and society, to act as a united family, because there are indeed spaces to do so and to define a common path,” Rodríguez said while signing the regulations.

“Today we have signed four agreements that originated from your different visions, your efforts, but which lead us to a common path,” she added. She emphasized that these regulations must reflect the effort of a nation focused on resolving its political contradictions in the democratic spaces provided for in the Constitution.

She also made a formal call for national cohesion after the years of economic aggression against the country. “I aspire that this Venezuela, which has endured more than a decade of blockade, hardships, and spiritual blockade, acts as one single Venezuela and carries its name to the highest. We want an end to the stigmatizing of the Venezuelan nationality!” she said, and urged the women of the country to take the lead in these tasks.

Deepening the regulations

Rodríguez also approved the creation of shelters for women who have been victims of violence, thus providing safe spaces. “Let the woman know where she can go, let the woman know who she can count on, who will listen to her and who can accompany her in this battle, let them know they are not alone,” she declared. “May no woman who is victim of violence feel that she is alone and abandoned, that is why we women have to be united.”

Regarding the care of people on the autism spectrum, she emphasized that all social and governmental programs should have a space for their care, “so that the Venezuelan family can feel that there is truly support.”

Rodríguez specified that the law for the care of the elderly is a way to provide reparations to a sector “that has been heavily impacted by sanctions and the blockade” and that the country’s economic advances must include benefits for the grandparents. “Together with the condominium boards, with the work that we are doing … on housing, we have found many elderly people living alone. I have instructed a health team to attend to them and to assess their needs,” she stated.

Legislative proposals from women parliamentarians

The package of regulations approved during the session emerged from a series of proposals drafted by women deputies of the National Assembly as part of the Women’s Dialogue for Peace and Democratic Coexistence. Deputy Asia Villegas highlighted that these regulations would act as pedagogical tools to guide the performance of public officials and avoid arbitrary interpretations of the law.

“We cannot overlook the process of meeting and collective construction of the most diverse political sectors of women who fight under different banners. I believe that the process is as rich as the result itself,”Villegas said in her speech.

Likewise, she highlighted the importance of the Organic Law for the Care and Comprehensive Development of the Elderly, with respect to preferential treatment in the healthcare and transportation systems.

Similarly, she spoke about the Law for the Prevention and Eradication of Sexual Abuse of Children and Adolescents. “I believe that these are two extremely important regulations, in the spirit and, more than the spirit, the absolute awareness of trusting children,” she stated.

For her part, Deputy Iris de Franca called the Regulation of the Organic Law on Women’s Right to a Life Free of Violence a step to settle a debt after 19 years of the original text coming into force.

Space for advocacy for women

The meeting held at the Miraflores Palace brought together representatives from various government entities and social movements. At the beginning of the meeting, the minister for University Education and coordinator of the Program for Peace and Democratic Coexistence, Ana María Sanjuán, expressed her satisfaction with the establishment of spaces aimed at consensus, unity, and the preservation of national stability.

“We have already completed the first phase of the Women’s Dialogue for Peace and Democratic Coexistence,” the minister declared. “It has achieved … the best possible regulations to improve life, especially the prevention of violence against women, the prevention of violence against children and adolescents.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story