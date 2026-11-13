Acting President of Venezuela Evaluates Cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which is being held in Antalya, Türkiye.

The meeting took place on Thursday, November 12, following Rodríguez’s address at the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Summit. The two heads of state reviewed the bilateral cooperation agenda and assessed new areas of collaboration.

The relations between Antigua and Barbuda and Venezuela were established in 1982. since then, the two countries have built a relationship based on mutual respect and complementarity for the benefit of their peoples.

At the meeting, Rodríguez was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Oliver Blanco and the Minister for Hydrocarbons Paula Henao.

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will continue until November 20.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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