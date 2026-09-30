Acting President of Venezuela Requests Partial Reform of Law Against Hatred

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, sent an official communication to the National Assembly, requesting a partial reform of the Constitutional Law against Hatred, for Peaceful Coexistence, and Tolerance.

The principal aim of the initiative, addressed to the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, is to review and decide on the decriminalization of the actions typified in the regulatory framework approved in November 2017, and thus advance in the reform of the Venezuelan criminal justice system.

The government’s project proposes the opening of spaces for social reconnection, promoting respect for diversity and placing human dignity at the center of legislation.

According to the official document dated September 28, 2026, the legal amendment aims to strengthen confidence in state institutions and invigorate the political and social life of the nation, in line with the policies of institutional strengthening and democratic sovereignty promoted by the Venezuelan government.

The proposal for decriminalization is part of a set of strategic actions of the government to adapt the regulatory framework to the current needs of the Venezuelan people.

The document emphasized that objective of the review of the Law Against Hatred is to strengthen social peace, prevent intolerance, and ensure that criminal justice responds in a balanced manner to democratic coexistence.

With the formal receipt of the document, the board of directors of the National Assembly will prioritize the legislative treatment of the reform.

The parliamentary measure is part of the ongoing process of rebuilding institutional trust and political pacification that the country is undergoing, directing laws toward the comprehensive protection of fundamental rights and the guarantee of peaceful coexistence among all sectors of society.

Days earlier, the national government and the delegation of the 2015 National Assembly announced the successful completion of the second round of talks held in Caracas.

The signing of the joint agreement, endorsed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the government delegation, and Dinorah Figuera, representing the former lawmakers, reaffirmed the commitment of both sectors to maintain channels of political dialogue and to strictly follow up on the decisions reached to strengthen peace and democratic coexistence in the country.

In the area of communication and information, the technical committee of the dialogue agreed to support the national government’s policy of the restoration and expansion of administrative licenses to digital portals, websites, and electronic media that support the right wing.

The delegations urged public and private service providers to engage in ethical journalism that promotes plurality of thinking, while announcing the opening of a debate with various sectors to review the legal framework governing the use of the national radio spectrum.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story