Additional 150 Megawatts Added to Venezuela’s Electricity Grid From Termozulia

On Monday, an additional 150 megawatts were added to the Venezuelan National Electric System (SEN) from the Termozulia’s TZ5 unit, reported the Minister for Electric Energy Rolando Alcalá.

In a video released by CORPOELEC, Alcalá said, “we are in the state of Zulia, where recently we have put into operation the Termozulia 5 (TZ5) generating unit. This is part of the plan that was announced in recent days. With it, 150 megawatts are being incorporated into the SEN, with a direct impact on the Zulia region.”

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The turbogeneration unit is part of the General-in-Chief Rafael Urdaneta Thermoelectric Complex (Termozulia) located in the La Cañada de Urdaneta municipality of Zulia state.

Situated roughly 20 kilometers south of Maracaibo, Termozulia stands as the most critical regional source of electricity for western Venezuela, which traditionally relies on natural gas as its primary fuel source, with fuel oil/diesel as a secondary backup.

TZ5 thus joins TZ7, which was activated in recent days after slow-roll tests were applied as a safe start-up protocol. Each of the units contributes 150 megawatts (MW) to the system, helping to mitigate the state’s energy deficit.

The minister for electric energy recalled that the recovery of the plants installed in Zulia is part of a comprehensive plan to strengthen the SEN, particularly in the Lake Maracaibo region.

At present, work is being carried out on units TZ2, TZ8, and the turbines of the Rafael Urdaneta complex. A comprehensive electricity recovery plan was announced by the government last week to address growing electricity blackouts and rationing resulting from more than a decade of illegal US sanctions and exacerbated by increasing heat levels as a consequence of the El Nino phenomenon.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ylich Carvajal

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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