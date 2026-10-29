Araghchi: Iran Could Reopen Hormuz ‘Within Days’ if Its Conditions Accepted

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is reviewing ideas that could ensure implementation of its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in an even shorter timeframe and break the standoff with the United States.

In a short post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iran was willing to “give diplomacy a chance to succeed” despite being “fully prepared to defend” itself against any new act of aggression.

He said Iran was in close contact with countries mediating between Tehran and Washington to bring an end to a confrontation that has deeply affected regional security as well as global energy supplies.

The minister suggested in his post that Iran could expedite the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy chokepoint that has been subject to Iranian restrictions since earlier this year, when the US and the Israeli regime launched an aggression against the country.

While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed. We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 28, 2026

He said such a reopening could take place even faster than envisaged under the seven-day plan put forward by Iran in September.

Under the proposal, relayed to the US through Qatar, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations with Washington within a week if its conditions were accepted.

The US would end the aggression against Iran, lift the naval blockade, ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and release its frozen assets within five days. Iran would then reopen Hormuz to commercial shipping on the sixth day and resume talks with the US on the seventh day for a final deal.

“We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week,” Araghchi said.

In a Wednesday report, Reuters quoted Iranian sources as saying that Tehran was considering a proposal to end the US-Israeli aggression against the country that had been received from Qatari mediators over the weekend.

That comes as The New York Times said in a Monday report that Qatar was working on a five-day agreement under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

(PressTV)

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