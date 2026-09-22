Argentina: Kicillof Pushes for Broad Political Front to Challenge Milei in 2027

The governor of Buenos Aires Province maintained that the primary goal of his party is to defeat the ruling party but that it is also essential to build a distinct opposition campaign.

Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires Province, emphasized that his political movement is “working to beat Milei” and called for the consolidation of a broad political force—one that transcends Peronism—to establish itself as an electoral alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Following an event in Avellaneda, the governor maintained that while the central objective is to defeat the ruling party, it is essential to build a participatory proposal that engages diverse sectors.

In this vein, he rejected the idea of ​​a “remote-controlled” political project or one based on closed-door agreements between leaders, further warning that the opposition cannot simply wait passively for social discontent or economic deterioration to resolve the electoral scenario.

Regarding political outlooks, he argued that four more years of the current model would be a disaster and reaffirmed that, although the Movimiento Derecho al Futuro (MDF, “Movement for a Right to the Future”) is working on grassroots organization, it is not yet the time to formalize or announce candidacies.

As for a future government program, the governor chose not to outline specific measures for the initial days of an administration, noting the advisability of first assessing how the situation evolves. Instead, he insisted on establishing clear strategic priorities aimed at boosting production and job creation, linking these areas to policies implemented at the provincial level—in contrast to the decisions made by the central administration.

In his economic assessment, he challenged the government’s direction, accusing it of promoting an economic model reliant on primary production focused on extractivism and the export of raw materials lacking added value. According to the governor, this framework not only hinders industrial development but also sidelines the university system, the scientific community, and technological innovation.

Finally, Kicillof criticized the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI), arguing that it is being used to grant benefits arbitrarily and without requiring any reciprocal commitments.

In this regard, he questioned the figures projected by the ruling party, maintaining that, of the announced US $100 billion in foreign investment, the investment actually entering the country is marginal; he described the level of foreign direct investment as abysmal compared to previous periods and to other countries in the region.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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