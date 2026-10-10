Argentina Signs Defense Memorandum With ‘Israel’, Deepening Strategic Ties

Argentina and “Israel” signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in Buenos Aires to deepen defense cooperation, a step that tightens the already close relationship between President Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The agreement was signed at an event attended by Argentine Defense Minister Carlos Presti and “Israel”‘s Ambassador to Buenos Aires, Ahuva Spieler. Both governments presented the document as an instrument to modernize Argentina’s Armed Forces and consolidate a shared defense agenda.

Argentina’s Defense Ministry issued a statement through the official state portal. “Our country continues in this way modernizing its Armed Forces and deepening defense ties with strategic partners,” the ministry said.

The memorandum follows months of negotiations, according to the Argentine government, which described the understanding as an opening for larger possibilities to expand cooperation and exchange in defense matters. It “opens greater opportunities to enhance the capabilities of our Armed Forces, expanding cooperation and exchange and advancing in equipment, technology, innovation and development,” the official statement read.

The Argentine government also stated that the bilateral relationship with “Israel” deepened “in line with President Javier Milei’s guidelines for strengthening the strategic relationship between both countries, consolidating a common defense agenda.”

Neither government disclosed the financial scope, the timeline or the specific equipment covered by the accord. The announcement limited itself to the areas of cooperation, equipment, technology, innovation and development.

Alignment with Washington

The memorandum does not stand alone. Argentina already participates in the Shield of the Americas, a regional initiative led by United States. In late 2025, Argentina also launched the Isaac Agreements with “Israel”.

Far-right President Javier Milei has repeatedly proclaimed his friendship with Netanyahu. Speaking this year at Yeshiva University in New York, the Argentine President said he was “proud” to be “the most Zionist president in the world.” In this sense, the signature in Buenos Aires extends that posture. Argentina moves closer to “Israel”‘s defense industry and to the security architecture Washington promotes across Latin America.

The deepening bond with “Israel” is a signature of Milei’s foreign policy. Since taking office, the Argentine President has made alignment with Trump and with Netanyahu’s government a central axis of his international agenda. His self-description at Yeshiva University reflects a posture he has repeated in public appearances and bilateral meetings.

The memorandum extends a trajectory rather than initiating one. The Shield of the Americas placed Argentina within a United States-led security framework. The Isaac Agreements, signed at the end of 2025, formalized cooperation with “Israel” before Thursday’s step.

Argentina’s Defense Ministry emphasized the continuity. The statement detailed that the accord came after months of negotiation that deepened the bilateral relationship and followed the President’s instructions.

For the region, the memorandum signals Buenos Aires’ continued commitment to a security architecture in which the United States and “Israel” occupy a central place. The Argentine government presents this as modernization of its military, while the move consolidates a common agenda that deepens the country’s ties with Washington and Tel Aviv at a moment of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Defense Ministry framed the step as part of a continuous effort to strengthen ties with partners it calls strategic, a category in which “Israel” now occupies a prominent place.

(Telesur)

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