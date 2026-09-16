Attendance of 83% at Start of 2026-2027 School Year in Venezuela

Venezuelan Minister for Education Héctor Rodríguez reported student attendance of 83% at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

In a video posted on social media, the minister said that, after communicating with state directors, “they report to me more than 99% of schools open, 97% of staff at their workplaces, and 83% attendance in classes.”

For this school year, there is enrollment of more than six million students across approximately 27,000 early childhood, primary, and secondary institutions belonging to the public, subsidized, and private sectors.

During a visit to the Herminia Mijares School, located in Fuerte Tiuna in the Simón Bolívar commune, Minister Rodríguez spoke to the teachers and the students who returned this Monday for the start of classes.

“I want to congratulate all the teachers, all the students, and the whole community,” said Minister for Education Héctor Rodríguez. “We are going to have a magnificent, spectacular school year. Education will continue to improve.”

New wing for the Herminia Mijares school

During the day, Minister Héctor Rodríguez announced the delivery of a new wing at the school, the result of a proposal presented by the community. The new wing will increase capacities, combining services provided by the preschool, basic school and high school.

“In the last popular consultation that they participated in, they convinced the community, and this project won,” recalled the minister. “We have helped them, and today, we are inaugurating this new infrastructure.”

For this school year, following the double earthquakes, the authorities continue the national plan to recover educational infrastructure. The 2026-2027 school calendar will also include three national evacuation drills in case of natural disasters, scheduled for October, April, and June.

Textile distribution and school supplies

Minister Rodríguez also provided details on progress in rehabilitating school facilities, in the distribution of textiles, the delivery of school supplies, and the strengthening of the schools nutrition programs.

Regarding clothing distribution, the minister reported that last year, 4,356,259 textile items were distributed, aimed primarily at students with the greatest material needs.

He also reported the distribution of 429,408 backpacks with school supplies as part of policies to support families and school communities.

New schools and recovery of facilities

During his remarks, Rodríguez highlighted the process of recovering school infrastructure, noting that renovations carried out last year are being supplemented by a new phase of work.

Regarding the expansion and maintenance of educational infrastructure, the minister recalled that last year, 22 new schools were built, and he announced the imminent addition of other institutions.

“We are going to deliver 14 more schools right now (this Monday) and more than 300 schools that are ready in their recovery process,” he said.

These actions are part of the recovery plan for educational spaces being carried out in several municipalities across the country.

More than two million meals daily

Rodríguez also highlighted the growth recorded in the amount of food provided to students through the school nutrition programs.

“We are already over two million plates of food served daily,” he said.

The minister stressed that efforts are not focused solely on increasing the quantity of food distributed but also on raising the quality of the meals offered to students.

In this respect, he explained that improvements include both logistics and aspects related to eating habits and practices.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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