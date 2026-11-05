Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Ever Stronger’ Iran Is the Only Path to Absolute Deterrence

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei said continuing the strategy of making Iran “ever stronger” through comprehensive progress is the only way to achieve “absolute deterrence.”

In a message on Wednesday marking November 4, Iran’s National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance, the Leader stressed that national unity, solidarity, and social cohesion must govern the conduct of the Iranian nation and officials.

“The only way to reach the point of absolute deterrence is to continue the strategy of ‘Iran ever stronger’ along the path of comprehensive progress; and unity, solidarity and social cohesion are the main elements of success in this path, which must govern every individual and collective word and action of the nation and officials,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s resistance has brought the confrontation with the United States to a point where not only November 4 but “all days and hours” have become days of standing firm and fighting the “Great Satan.”

Referring to developments in the Persian Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, Ayatollah Khamenei said the situation has demonstrated “the falsity of the myth of America’s invincibility.”

He said it has also exposed “the weakness and humiliation of governments that rely on a force other than their own people, and the disloyalty and inability of major powers to defend their dependent governments.”

“The exercise of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of America’s military bases in regional countries, although a reaction to America’s aggression and crimes in the third imposed war, also constituted an initial jihad against global arrogance on a regional scale,” he said.

He warned that “in the event of a repetition of these aggressions, their dimensions will become much wider.”

The Leader described the developments, alongside the unity of the Resistance Front and the intelligent and powerful actions of resistance movements from Palestine and Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, as “a bright and hope-inspiring dawn” for the elevation of the front of truth and the establishment of a new world order.

“Whenever the front of truth possesses trust in God, perseverance and self-sacrifice, the front of falsehood, whatever its power and capabilities, will not be able to withstand it, and retreat and defeat will be its inevitable fate,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressed those who still hope for a change in American behavior or believe that political and partisan changes in the United States could alter its approach toward Iran.

“If there are still those who have even the slightest hope for a change in behavior or political and partisan shifts in the system of domination, or imagine that by granting concessions to America they can dissuade it from hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are seriously mistaken.”

Describing such expectations as disregard for the major victories achieved by the Iranian people through trust in God, perseverance, and struggle, he said the ultimate desire of the “Great Satan” is the unconditional surrender of the Iranian nation.

“Even the slightest submissive inclination toward the domineering enemy will squander the great capital acquired through the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of all sections of the nation, and will embolden the arrogant enemy to make further excessive demands and commit further acts of aggression and war,” he said.

In reviewing the history of American hostility toward Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei traced its roots to more than seven decades ago, citing the August 1953 coup as the starting point of US oppression against the Iranian nation.

He said the coup had been organized to ensure the continuation of the plundering of Iran’s national resources and wealth, particularly its oil.

“The following decades, up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution, were also a period during which American rulers made extensive efforts to plunder the assets of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Washington had established SAVAK and imposed a heavy security atmosphere on Iranian society, giving the ruling regime of that time greater freedom to suppress any protest movement.

He added that, on the eve of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the United States employed various schemes to preserve its dependent government.

A long list of anti-Iranian actions could be presented from the period following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Among them, he cited American support for separatist groups, coup plotters, and the Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist group, which has brutally killed large numbers of ordinary people in addition to scientific, political, and social figures.

He also listed comprehensive US support for the Ba’athist regime of Saddam Hussein during the first 1980-1988 imposed war on Iran, the killing of passengers aboard an Iranian civilian aircraft, and extensive and prolonged economic sanctions.

The planning and support of repeated riots and sedition, including their armed backing, the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, whom he described as a national hero of Iran and the Islamic Ummah, and the seizure of Iranian people’s assets in different countries were also among the actions he cited.

Ayatollah Khamenei further took aim at the US for direct military aggression during the second and third imposed wars, which led to the martyrdom of numerous prominent figures, scientists, and commanders, as well as large numbers of ordinary Iranians, from newborns and young children to the elderly.

He pinpointed martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as foremost among those assassinated.

“At every stage, the arrogant rulers of America and their followers have consistently sought to impose their domination and force Iran into submission,” he said.

Washington has now abandoned even the deceptive conventions and outward appearances of international conduct and is openly pursuing the disintegration of Iran, the submission of its people, the collapse of its political system, and the destruction of its ancient and authentic civilization, he added.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said, the United States has encountered “the solid wall of realities on the ground and the steadfast rock of the determination of the proud Iranian nation” at every stage.

He said the consequences of American miscalculations and arrogant delusions have imposed heavy costs on the American people and governments dependent on Washington.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian people’s resistance has reached a stage at which the confrontation with the United States has become a continuous struggle.

He described the developments in the Persian Gulf and the actions of the Resistance Front as signs of the decline of American domination and the emergence of a new international order.

“Today, as a result of the self-inflicted disgrace of the arrogant powers, America’s declining power and domination, in both its military hard-power dimension and its international soft-power dimension, have suffered an irreversible fall, and the process of its collapse has accelerated,” he said.

The Leader said the unity of the front of truth, together with the sacrifices and perseverance of resistance movements across the region, offers a hopeful prospect for the eventual triumph of that front.

Returning to the requirements for strengthening Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that national unity and social cohesion must be reflected in all individual and collective conduct.

He said that while the people’s support for officials is necessary, authorities have a responsibility to increase their efforts to serve the public, establish greater closeness with the people, and ensure their material and spiritual well-being.

He specifically highlighted the need to secure people’s livelihoods and comfort, advance their development, and preserve their dignity and independence.

Ayatollah Khamenei identified young people, university students, and schoolchildren as the leading force in building a bright and glorious future for Iran.

He said they must continuously work to conquer and dismantle the dark stronghold of “despair, hopelessness and impossibility” and take control of the bright home of “hope and we can.”

“The requirement of this mission is exceptional preparation and equipping oneself with the various weapons of knowledge, piety, skills, ethics, determination and extraordinary effort, as well as a shared commitment to achieving lofty objectives,” he said.

The Leader said the Iranian nation has learned major lessons from the teachings of Islam, the principles of the Islamic Revolution, and the school of thought of its wise leaders, namely the later founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei.

He said that, through the realization of divine promises, the Iranian people’s faith in the legitimacy of this path has deepened day by day.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Iranian nation’s perseverance, trust in God, and sacrifices as the foundations of the achievements made in confronting the United States and the system of domination.

The Leader expressed hope that, through divine grace and the prayers of the Imam of the Age, the Iranian nation will soon experience victory, prosperity, and comprehensive progress, while the decline of the domination of the “Great Satan” will accelerate.

“They see it as far away, while we see it as near,” he said, quoting the Quran (Surah Al-Ma’arij, verses 6–7).

(PressTV)

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