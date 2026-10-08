‘Beginning of End of Zionism’: IRGC Says Myth of Israeli Invincibility ‘Shattered Forever’ After Al-Aqsa Flood

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement marking the third anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, hailing the historic October 7, 2023, offensive as the definitive turning point that sealed the fate of the Zionist regime and permanently shattered the myth of its military invincibility.

In the statement, the IRGC described the operation as a “future-making event” that accelerated the inevitable decline of the racist, occupying regime and transformed the Resistance Axis into an undeniable strategic reality across the region.

“Three years have passed since October 7, 2023—the day when the fighters of the Palestinian Resistance and heroic Hamas, relying on God and the steel will of the oppressed Palestinian nation, executed one of the greatest operations in the history of the Resistance and crushed the security structure of the usurping Zionist regime,” the statement read.

The IRGC emphasized that in the three years since that historic day, the strategic equations of the region have fundamentally shifted in favor of the Resistance Axis, while the Zionist regime and its principal backer, the United States, have sunk into a “vortex of structural crises and successive defeats.”

Quoting the martyred Leader, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the statement recalled his description of Al-Aqsa Flood as a “future-making event” that cemented the path toward the definitive decline of the Zionist entity.

“This operation not only shattered the myth of the Zionist army’s invincibility forever, but transformed the Resistance Front across the region into an undeniable strategic reality,” the IRGC declared. “From Gaza to Lebanon, from Yemen to Iraq and Syria, and from Islamic Iran to the heart of the occupied territories, all stood in a single, coordinated formation, challenging the Zionist enemy and its American and regional supporters.”

US, Israel defeated on all fronts

The statement pointed to the current realities on the battlefields as proof of the Resistance’s comprehensive superiority.

It specifically referenced the crushing defeats suffered by the US and Israel during the second and third imposed wars against Iran.

“America, with its full-throated support for the crimes of the Zionist regime and its repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, not only failed to achieve any of its declared objectives, but lost its hollow prestige before global public opinion,” the IRGC stated. “The second and third imposed wars against Iran were met with the decisive and regret-inducing response of the Armed Forces, proving that the era of cost-free threats is over.”

The IRGC issued a stern warning that any miscalculation or attempt to launch a new war of aggression against Iran would result in a “painful and devastating response for the aggressor.”

The statement described the economic, political, and international collapse of the Zionist regime as “painful” for the criminal ruling cliques in the White House and Tel Aviv.

It specifically highlighted Iran’s firm management and operational control over the Strait of Hormuz as a crushing blow that has generated devastating challenges for the United States.

“Despite heavy pressures and the martyrdom of its high-ranking commanders, the Resistance Axis remains standing firm and resolute,” the IRGC affirmed, citing regional analysts who acknowledge that “America and the Zionist regime have been defeated on all fronts and have failed to achieve their key objective of weakening, defeating, and partitioning Iran as a regional power.”

The IRGC concluded its statement by honoring the memory of the great martyrs of the Palestinian Resistance, including Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and the other fighters of that land.

“The path of Resistance will continue until the liberation of Al-Quds and the complete destruction of the usurping Zionist regime,” the statement vowed. “By the grace of God, the true Quranic promise will be fulfilled, and in accordance with the prophecy of the martyred Leader of the Ummah, dear Khamenei (may God elevate his station), Palestine from the river to the sea will be liberated.”

The IRGC concluded with a final warning: “Without doubt, now more than ever, the Resistance Axis is more united, more powerful, and more prepared. The enemies of Islam and humanity should know that no bunker will be able to save them from the sacred will of the free nations of the region.”

(PressTV)

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