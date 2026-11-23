By William Serafino – Nov 22, 2026

Hegseth’s visit was surprising, despite the wave of rumors beforehand about his arrival in Venezuela ahead of his tour of Colombia. His trip to Caracas was not officially announced by the department he heads, nor by the Trump administration’s spokespeople. The decision is at the very least strange given the large number of senior US officials who have paraded through the Venezuelan capital in 2026.

In early November, the New York Times reported that Delcy Rodríguez’s government and the US State Department were in talks to establish a “status of forces agreement (SOFA),” a mechanism that would institutionalize US military presence in Venezuela in the long term.

In that context, the very well-informed journalist Tony Frangie Mawad argued that the “plan is an open secret in Caracas,” suggesting that the talks on the military pact with the US were widely known beforehand among the business, lobbying, and consulting circles that swarm through the wealthy areas of the Caracas valley.

That was the central objective of the War Secretary’s visit. At Miraflores, in the presence of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, he signed a technical-military cooperation agreement together with Venezuelan Defense Minister Gustavo González López.

Logic leads one to think that the instrument signed is the SOFA announced by the New York newspaper. However, the full content of what was signed is still unknown in terms of scope and implications.

So far, the only public detail regarding what was agreed is a brief statement from the Defense Ministry, which asserts that “initiatives linked to training, instruction, technical exchange, technological updating, and the strengthening of capabilities and equipment” will be resumed.

The agreement will “be developed in strict adherence to the Constitution” and “with full respect for our sovereignty,” the document states, leaving more doubts than certainties.

In addition to the signed agreement, the mere presence at Miraflores of the man who executed and supervised the bombing of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities on January 3 meant pouring salt on an open wound in the soul of the Venezuelan nation. However, the deep burden of humiliation of the day would not end there, and Hegseth would personally see to it.

Dangers, implications, and the symbolic plane

Later, from the US embassy, the official obsessed with testosterone levels at the Pentagon gave a long speech in which he struck at the Bolivarian Republic in its legal, political, and identity corpus.

Hegseth boasted of the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, claimed that January 3 represented the day of Venezuela’s liberation and maintained that the country should renounce its Bolivarian condition. He thanked Rodríguez for her close cooperation and her diligent and pragmatic work, and announced a more frontal hunt against “narcoterrorist” organizations from Venezuelan territory.

Afterward, Hegseth published photographs of himself exercising at Fort Tiuna and the Paseo Los Próceres, a monumental and architectural complex where Venezuela pays homage to the heroes of independence, with the explicit objective of humiliating Venezuelan society, right in the physical place where its memory and identity converge.

Even with the opacity surrounding the resumption of military cooperation, the signing of the agreement is significant for what it represents at the political level.

For the Venezuelan analyst and pollster Ricardo Ríos, “the US War Secretary’s visit (and above all his speech) formalizes the annexation and reduction of the FANB [Bolivarian National Armed Force] to a police appendage at the service of the war secretary.” From a general perspective, Ríos is right in his view insofar as the Venezuelan military body, after being defeated on January 3, now forms an association with the foreign power that bombed the national territory.

Politically, the cooperation implies FANB’s subordination to Washington’s interests. The aggravating circumstance is that Hegseth’s speech strategically questioned the Bolivarian doctrine that President Hugo Chávez introduced into its ranks to turn the Venezuelan Army into the center of gravity in his political transformation process.

The testosterone-fueled secretary, calibrating every word to perfection, aimed directly at the doctrinal waterline of the FANB, under the premise that undermining Venezuela’s Bolivarian ethos and army is the condition of possibility for the historic US program of conquest over the region and Venezuela, which the Liberator Simon Bolivar himself questioned when the Monroe Doctrine was barely emerging.

Now, geopolitically speaking, the War Secretary’s visit raises Venezuela’s undeclared insertion into the Shield of the Americas.

With this implicit adherence, the US comes to control a key maritime corridor from the Colombian Caribbean to the Atlantic, through the expansion of defense agreements with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The move deepens strategic denial to the People’s Republic of China, hindering its access to South America in what increasingly resembles a US internal lake.

As we say in Venezuela, Hegseth is in hot water. His position is in danger and in recent weeks he narrowly survived an impeachment attempt in the US House of Representatives. Given that his future within the US administration is highly uncertain, a certain naive optimism has emerged in the discussion within Venezuela. Theoretically, once the War Secretary leaves Trump’s cabinet, the reactivated military cooperation will not be able to sustain itself and Hegseth’s humiliating staging in Caracas will be nothing more than a bad memory.

Faced with this premise, it would be worth affirming that it is very difficult for a change of figure to disrupt what Washington has defined as a strategic interest: to dominate the region from a military and geopolitical point of view in order to broadly control its mineral and strategic resources. Even if Hegseth did not survive and the Democratic Party took the White House in 2028, the historical trajectory does not come to our aid.

On more than one occasion, Democratic presidents have upheld Republicans’ military exceptionalism, only applying some cosmetic changes. Nothing seems to indicate that this would be different for Venezuela.

Beyond the obvious, several questions remain, all critically decisive.

Even in a softer future version of the military association, what mechanisms will prevent the anti-Bolivarian ideological conditioning that training courses at West Point or other institutions will generate? How can we prevent the provision of equipment and intelligence exchanges from becoming a tool for infiltration, territorial domination by a foreign power, and restriction of a moderately independent military performance? In what way could military cooperation be prevented from translating into hierarchical domination over the country? These questions, unfortunately, have no immediate or simple answer.

As always, it would be advisable to consult history, take its lessons seriously, and combat naivety so that the Venezuelan nation can prepare for a more favorable scenario where it will be obliged to retrace its own steps. From Bolívar to Chávez are the only truly Venezuelan references that give historical substance and continuity to the mistreated Caribbean country.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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