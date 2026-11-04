Belarus President Calls US Aggression on Venezuela ‘Disgrace’

The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by US military forces was a “disgrace,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, highlighting that the aggression is clear evidence of the struggle for global resources.

According to the Belarusian president, the current division of the world is due, above all, to “the struggle for resources and irresponsible competition.” As an example, he mentioned Venezuela, which has significant oil reserves, and thanked US President Donald Trump for openly revealing the true reasons for the aggression against Venezuela.

Lukashenko revealed that, before the US kidnapped President Maduro, he himself had participated, with the mediation of the US side, in the negotiation process regarding Venezuela. He emphasized that the existing problems, including those related to oil cooperation, could have been resolved without kidnapping the head of state or resorting to the use of force.

“I could tell you many things about Venezuela … All the problems, including those related to oil, could have been solved without all this nonsense, without kidnapping the president. This is a disgrace in today’s world,” he stated during the 4th International Conference on Euro-Asian Security in Minsk on Tuesday, November 3.

On January 3, the United States bombed Venezuela, kidnaped President Maduro and his wife, and transported them out of the country. On January 5, they were made to appear before the Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they are being accused of participating in drug trafficking activities. The Venezuelan president and the first lady declared their innocence of the charges against them.

The functions of head of state in Venezuela are being exercised by the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who under Maduro’s mandate held the position of executive vice president.

The trial against Maduro and Flores is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2027.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story