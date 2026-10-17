Bolivia: Former Prosecutor Arrested, Condemns Political Persecution

The Bolivian Police arrested former La Paz Department Prosecutor Luis Carlos Torrez on the accusation of links to drug trafficking. The prosecutor, who was arrested on Thursday, October 15, condemned the Bolivian Public Ministry’s proceedings against him and claimed that it is a politically motivated persecution.

He categorically denied any connection with the Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset and the existence of a criminal network under the command of former Prosecutor Roger Mariaca, who was arrested on October 1 along with Santa Cruz Prosecutor Alberto Zeballos. Both are accused of alleged participation in a criminal organization and trafficking of narcotic substances. Mariaca was investigating Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentinian political advisor who participated in several right-wing Latin American presidents’ campaigns and is considered a “shadow president” due to his connections with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, his family circle, and the government.

Upon entering the Prosecutor’s Office, while being guarded by hooded police officers from the Special Force Against Drug Trafficking (FELCN), Torrez gave brief statements to the press in which he rejected the accusations, deemed the procedure against him illegal, and claimed that it was a political persecution.

Torrez’s arrest occurred one day after the arrest of the La Paz Departmental Prosecutor’s Office’s former operational coordinator Israel A.R.T., who will be charged with the alleged commission of trafficking and organized crime.

La Paz’s interim Prosecutor José Armando Urioste confirmed that the investigations will continue to identify possible connections and implications of other public officials.

As part of the operations to gather evidence, authorities have conducted 12 raids. Eight of the raids took place in the department of Santa Cruz and four in La Paz. Security forces also carried out three home raids in La Paz with the aim of locating former Minister of Government Eduardo del Castillo.

🔻 La comisión de fiscales que lleva adelante el caso de Roger Mariaca, realizó un allanamiento en uno de los domicilios que pertenecería al exfiscal departamental de La Paz, Luis Carlos Torrez, tras su aprehensión.

🗓️ 15/10/2026 #SiempreBolivia #BTVInforma https://t.co/yrPDDsl0Dj — Bolivia Tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) October 16, 2026

The case against former Prosecutor Roger Mariaca started after the United States government revoked his visa, linking him to “significant acts of corruption” and protection of drug trafficking. In August, Mariaca complained that he was under intense pressure due to his investigation into Cerimedo, who was arrested in Bolivia that month following a hitman attack against his ex-partner, lawyer Nadia Beller, which he was allegedly behind, in addition to three open cases against him in the country.

As a result of the US action, the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office opened two investigations against Mariaca for the alleged commission of the crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering.

These accusations led to Mariaca’s arrest and subsequent dismissal from his position, following a decision approved by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly. After his dismissal, the Legislative Assembly appointed Urioste to serve temporarily as La Paz’s departmental prosecutor.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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