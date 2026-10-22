Bolivia: Lawmakers Demand Probe Into Alleged Plot to Abduct Evo Morales

Legislators representing multiple political organizations in Bolivia, including Libre, the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), and Unidad, have demanded an urgent and impartial investigation following the circulation of a series of audio recordings attributed to former electoral campaign advisor Fernando Cerimedo.

The recordings demonstrate that a complex and expensive operation to abduct former President Evo Morales was being plotted.

If the authenticity of the recordings is confirmed, the case will expose a network of clandestine operations involving illegal funds, the involvement of foreign agents, and the direct participation of a senior official in the Bolivian government cabinet.

El medio boliviano Brújula Digital publicó hoy un vídeo que demuestra como policías se quedaron las maletas con dinero del narco Marset. Acusan al socio de Cerimedo Erick Correa y al ministro de gobierno que lidera los ataques al fiscal que los investiga. Este vídeo era una de… pic.twitter.com/6Q4nVfImOV — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) October 20, 2026

The allegations gained international attention following reports by journalist Julián Macías Tovar on social media platforms.

According to the leaked information, Cerimedo traveled to the United States and the Zionist colony of “Israel” with the aim of arranging helicopters and tactical tracking equipment to enter the Chapare region in Bolivia, the political and territorial stronghold of the indigenous leader and former president of Bolivia Evo Morales.

In the recordings, the voice attributed to Cerimedo informs the current public works minister, Mauricio Zamora, of logistical details about the acquisition of drones and specialized equipment.

In the recordings, a speaker is heard offering to pay “whatever the operation costs” informally and in US currency. The speaker mentions a previous attempt in which they allegedly reached Morales’s second security ring with the backing of foreign agents.

Various figures in Bolivian politics have reacted by demanding an immediate clarification of the facts. Libre deputy Edgar Zegarra noted that the revelations are extremely serious and require a transparent, balanced inquiry that is free of political bias in order to establish responsibility and bring the criminals to justice.

For his part, Morales questioned the lack of response by the Public Ministry and demanded immediate action: “What is the new prosecutor José Armando Urioste waiting for to investigate the new Cerimedo recordings?”

Parliamentary pressure is aimed at determining the veracity of the material, the origin of the financing, and whether there was improper use of state resources and institutions or foreign interference.

Faced with the accusations, Public Works Minister Mauricio Zamora denied the authenticity of the audio recordings, asserting that they were manipulated and edited.

However, in statements collected by the outlet Fama, Poder y Ganas, the official admitted having had prior telephone contacts with Cerimedo, the former political advisor now incarcerated under assassination charges.

Although the recordings have not yet been officially verified by forensics, the scandal once again raises alarms about Bolivia and the security of Evo Morales. The country has been racked by demonstrations following the contested electoral victory of right-wing candidate Rodrigo Paz in late 2025.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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