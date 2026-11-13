Bolivia: Survivors and Families of Victims of Senkata Massacre Demand Justice

Seven years after the Senkata massacre, family members of the victims, the injured, and the survivors demanded justice during a tribute held in El Alto.

The “Senkata Massacre,” in El Alto, Bolivia during the self-proclaimed government of Jeanine Áñez, left 10 people dead on November 19, 2019, when police and military forces repressed a protest near the YPFB gas plant.

Alison was left a widow with two children. She remembers her husband Calixto, who fought in defense of the legitimate rights of the people against a State that was repressing them.

Jesús was shot in the neck which left him paralyzed. Treatments to relieve his pain remain insufficient, and he is unemployed. Today, with a right-wing government, he has been forgotten.

Widows, orphans, and victims of the massacre present at the tribute on Wednesday, November 11, remembered those days with sadness. Today, in a similar scenario marked by police and military repression and in a state of emergency, their rights remain stalled.

Seven years after the “Senkata Massacre,” victims, the injured, and family members continue to demand justice.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story