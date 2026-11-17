Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Former Bolivian Vice President Álvaro García Linera confirmed that he is in Mexico with political asylum as Bolivia’s current far-right authorities pursue an investigation against him and former President Evo Morales over a 2009 police operation, labeled by many analysts as another case of lawfare.

“I am in Mexico and I have political asylum in Mexico,” García Linera said on Thursday, November 12, in an EFE interview.

The former vice president, who served alongside Morales from 2006 to 2019, later explained that Mexico had restored the asylum granted to him in 2019, when the two leaders were forced to leave Bolivia following a US-backed coup that brought far-right politician Jeanine Áñez to power.

At the time, Mexico’s government sent a plane to evacuate Morales and García Linera after they resigned amid pressure from the military and police, threats against their supporters, and attacks on members of the governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS). They subsequently traveled to Argentina, led at that time by President Alberto Fernández, where they also received asylum.

Renewed prosecution

García Linera’s latest departure followed the reopening of the Hotel Las Américas case involving a police operation in Santa Cruz in April 2009 in which three foreign nationals were killed and two others were detained.

The Morales government maintained that the men were part of a group of foreign mercenaries involved in a plot against Bolivia’s territorial integrity and its elected authorities.

On November 3, Bolivia’s Supreme Court authorized a preliminary investigation into allegations against Morales and García Linera following a complaint promoted by politicians associated with the right-wing Libre alliance.

García Linera said he had traveled to Argentina for academic commitments but decided to go to Mexico after learning of the proceedings. He has denied the accusations, nothing that the order given to police in 2009 was to detain the men and bring them before the justice system, not to kill them. He described the renewed case as political persecution by the far right; many analysts agree with this claim.

Bolivian police said prosecutors had requested the activation of Interpol procedures to locate the former vice president. They claimed that his location could lead to steps toward a possible extradition. On November 16, a Libre senator also announced that he would request García Linera’s extradition from Mexico.

Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry asked Mexico for official information about García Linera’s asylum status and stated that international protection would not automatically suspend the investigation in Bolivia.

Nadia Beller’s departure

García Linera’s announcement came shortly after Mexico also granted asylum to Bolivian lawyer and political analyst Nadia Beller. On November 11, Beller left Bolivia for Mexico after receiving a safe conduct pass from the government of Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz.

Beller sought protection after surviving an attempted femicide and reporting threats against her. She has accused her former partner, Argentinian far-right operative Fernando Cerimedo, of involvement in the attack and has issued statements concerning networks of electoral propaganda involving people close to the Bolivian government, along with other far-right governments in the region and US MAGA sectors.

The two asylum cases unfolded separately, but their proximity brought renewed attention to the political and judicial climate in Bolivia and to the far-right Paz government’s pursuit of García Linera.

Featured image: Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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