By Bruno Sgarzini – Nov 19, 2026

Damián Merlo, a lobbyist for the Latin American and US far-right, has become one of the main links between the Latin American right and the Trump administration. One of his most fruitful relationships is the one he has built between the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the MAGA world, which has included arranged interviews with host Tucker Carlson and meetings with Donald Trump himself.

Merlo’s work history dates back to his role as a foreign policy advisor to John McCain during his 2008 presidential campaign and his work as vice president of the lobbying firm Otto Reich Associates, LLC, owned by the former US under secretary of State responsible for the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. Merlo also worked as a member of the International Republican Institute, a think tank associated with the Republican Party.

One of Merlo’s first notable jobs was as an advisor to the president of Haiti, Michel Martelly, and as a link between his government and the Obama administration between 2011 and 2014. A few years later, he had the same role for the assassinated president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, both in his campaign and in his lobbying efforts with the US government. Martelly and Moïse were from the same party; Tèt Kale (PHTK).

The information becomes more relevant when Merlo’s work in Haiti is combined with the lobbying that he is doing for Bukele, in charge of a Salvadoran military deployment in Haiti to “fight against gangs,” especially given that Merlo represented the Haitian government that succeeded Moïse, after his assassination, led by Ariel Henry and was in favor of foreign intervention.

Currently, Martelly has launched a new party to try to become a presidential candidate again when the postponed elections would be held to elect a new parliament, and therefore, a new prime minister. It is unknown whether Merlo continues as an advisor or lobbyist for Martelly.

But to put these connections into perspective, it is enough to review the official records of Merlo’s advisory firm, Latin America Advisory Group (LAAG), submitted to US authorities under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). One of its first registered contracts is from December 9, 2020, with the Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in the United States, under the presidency of Moïse, for services of “public relations, placement of opinion articles, off-the-record briefings with journalists, and communications with federal executive officials,” according to the submitted report.

“The registrant (Merlo) will communicate with the American public, government officials, and the media to inform about the importance of fostering a strong dialogue between the United States and Haiti,” the document noted.

In December 2020 itself, Merlo also registered as a foreign agent for another client for a total amount of zero dollars. The objective was practically the same, “to communicate with the American public, US government officials, and the media to inform them about the importance of fostering a strong dialogue between the United States and El Salvador, as well as promoting foreign direct investment in El Salvador.”

Since this contract, Merlo has become Bukele’s preferred lobbyist in Washington. The Salvadoran investigative media outlet, El Faro, estimates that he has received more than two million dollars from the Bukele government through the presidential private secretariat, headed by Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara. Among many of the contract renewals, there is one from June 2024 where El Salvador paid him $790 ,000 for “consulting services.”

Upon the revelation of this connection, since 2026, Bukele’s presidency has opted to pay $780,000 dollars to Merlo’s firm through the Ahuachapán Electric Light Company, S.A., a state-owned subsidiary, under a contract that stipulates services such as maintaining and strengthening strategic ties with entities of the Salvadoran government and the United States Congress, identifying opportunities for bilateral collaboration, and facilitating direct communication channels between El Salvador and relevant political figures in the United States, supporting bilateral meetings between Salvadoran and US authorities, designing and implementing strategies that boost Salvadoran government narratives, and serving as a liaison with journalists and editors of global newspapers in the United States.

Of course, all this work has borne fruit for Bukele, as he focused on positioning himself as the “strongman of the right in Latin America” and a US ally in Latin America for Trump’s Shield of the Americas initiative.

At his second presidential inauguration ceremony, the Salvadoran president was joined by figures from the MAGA universe, such as Donald Trump Jr., Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, Utah Senator Mike Lee, and journalist Tucker Carlson. Another attendee was Ronald Johnson, a key figure in his connection with the Trump administration during his tenure as the US ambassador in El Salvador, currently ambassador to Mexico, a former Green Beret during the Salvadoran civil war responsible for training the Salvadoran military in dirty war tactics.

Since Trump’s arrival in the US presidency, Bukele has met him, received a visit from Marco Rubio, Trump’s secretary of State, and negotiated agreements to deploy military personnel in Haiti and receive migrants deported from the United States at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). The Trump administration has also agreed to extradite former leaders of the Salvadoran gangs, who were suspected of potentially revealing Bukele’s agreements with the country’s organized crime.

One of the most striking contacts made by Merlo was with US journalists, including Joshua Goodman from Associated Press, Will Grant from BBC, Santiago Perez from The Wall Street Journal, and Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host and one of the most prominent figures of the MAGA movement.

According to the FARA filings, Merlo communicated eight times with Tucker Carlson and his team before Carlson interviewed Bukele after his second presidential inauguration. The interview served to re-energize Bukele’s image as the “coolest dictator in the world” in circles close to Trump, alongside Merlo’s communications with important figures such as Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the House, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, and Congress members like María Elvira Salazar from Florida and Matt Gaetz, who even acknowledged having visited the CECOT thanks to Merlo’s efforts.

In 2023, the director of LAAG was hired for something similar by NUMEN, the consulting company of Fernando Cerimedo, to arrange an interview for Javier Milei with Tucker Carlson and connect him with think tanks like the Atlantic Council and personalities from the MAGA world, according to a record presented by Merlo’s company. The intention was to boost support for Milei in the Argentinian presidential elections that year.

But Merlo’s role as a dealmaker is not limited to this. According to his own statements, he was one of the driving forces behind the plan to make Bitcoin a legal tender in El Salvador, a failed plan of the Bukele administration. “We called it the Great Image Change. It was great. We could have paid millions to a public relations agency to change the image of El Salvador. Instead, we simply adopted Bitcoin,” Merlo told Time magazine.

In parallel to his contracts with the Salvadoran government, DMM Consulting LLC, another lobbying firm of Merlo, created to serve US clients, received $60,000 from the cryptocurrency company Tether Operations Limited for technology and banking tasks. Some time later, this company obtained the necessary permits from El Salvador to issue stablecoin and announced last year the relocation of all its subsidiaries to the Salvadoran capital, San Salvador.

In this context, Merlo’s contacts with the US government, the Salvadoran government, and the former rulers of Haiti assume considerable significance with the military deployment of 2,000 Salvadoran soldiers to rescue five of their uniformed personnel, kidnapped by Haitian gang members, while they were serving as part of the Gang Suppression Force, a multilateral mission backed by the UN Security Council, albeit outside its mandate. The information circulating in media close to the Trump administration, such as Axios, suggests that the deployment was coordinated between the US and Salvadoran presidents.

While the deployment of these soldiers is not part of the UN mission, it could serve Bukele to export his model of fighting gangs and turn his military into mercenaries for the highest bidder.

And it seems hard to believe that this initiative happened without Merlo exercising his lobbying power in Washington, especially because the way this deployment is presented is quite similar to the campaign Merlo led in El Salvador as a cryptocurrency paradise to change the country’s image.

This time, the objective is clear: to expand Bukele’s influence at the regional level and turn El Salvador into a reservoir of military personnel for the Trump administration’s war initiatives in Latin America, without going through the US Congress or media criticism.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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