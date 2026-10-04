Central Bank of Venezuela Reports 8.4% Inflation in September 2026

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) reported that, during the month of September 2026, the National Consumer Price Index recorded a monthly variation of 8.4%, a slight decrease from the 8.9% recorded in August.

The issuing body stated that the close coordination between the national government and the banking entity is fostering a growth of monetary aggregates in line with the performance of the national economy.

The BCV specified that the continued reduction in inflation is due to the normalization of external income flows into the national economy and the decrease in exchange rate pressures, factors that move the exchange rate towards stabilization. This, in turn, reduces the exchange rate gap between the official rate and the black market, which leads to smaller variation in the prices of goods and services.

However, the two paragraph statement did not provide any detailed breakdown of the behavior of prices across food, transportation, healthcare, services, and the other sectors included in the National Consumer Price Index.

In August, the BCV had reported that Venezuela’s economy grew by 7.14% during the second quarter of 2026, completing 21 consecutive quarters of economic growth. Nevertheless, a majority of Venezuelans note that the macroeconomic growth figures are yet to translate proportionately into salaries, purchasing power, or improved living conditions.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

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