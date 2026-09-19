Cerimedo Case: Nadia Beller Records Statement Before Attorney General

Bolivian lawyer and activist Nadia Beller recorded her statement before the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office as part of the investigations into alleged illicit enrichment by the Argentinian political consultant Fernando Cerimedo, who is currently in preventive detention for the attempted femicide of Beller.

Beller, Cerimedo’s ex-partner, gave her testimony on Thursday, September 17, under heavy security at the Special Victims Unit in Santa Cruz.

The recording of her statement lasted for approximately three hours and included around 100 questions from the Attorney General’s Office, as well as a cross-examination by Cerimedo’s defense.

Given the sensitivity of the case and fear for her safety, Beller has formally requested to enter the witness protection program.

Cerimedo has remained detained in a penitentiary center in the Bolivian highlands since mid-August. He is the main suspect in a case of attempted femicide and an investigation for gender-based violence following an armed attack suffered by Beller.

Previously, Beller spoke out on her social media, stating that the objective of the attempt on her life was to prevent her from reporting alleged acts of corruption in the Bolivian government, in which Cerimedo was involved.

In relation to this process, the Bolivian judiciary held a virtual hearing on Friday in Santa Cruz. There, the Attorney General’s Office requested the seizure of digital information from the defendant’s electronic devices.

The legal cases opened against Cerimedo—who was part of the communication strategy for Javier Milei’s 2023 presidential campaign in Argentina and founded the outlet La Derecha Diario—have generated political repercussions in Bolivia.

Opposition sectors have questioned his ties to the administration of current Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. In this regard, the Argentinian consultant has stated that he is friends with the president, but clarified that he did not hold official positions or sign contracts with the Bolivian State.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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