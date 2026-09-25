Chavistas March in Support of Delcy Rodriguez’s Trip to New York (+Diosdado Cabello)

The Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said Wednesday that “the Bolivarian Revolution has always defended itself with the truth,” while highlighting the role of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez as the country’s representative at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Cabello’s statements occurred during a massive Chavista demonstration held in Caracas to support the participation of Rodriguez in the UNGA. Several similar marches across Venezuela were reported as the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) made a last-minute call to mobilize its support base.

Estoy fue hoy en Caracas, Venezuela. Movilización en respaldo a la participación de la Presidenta (E) de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, en la 81° Asamblea General de la ONU. (+Fotos en el hilo)#UNGA81 #UNGA pic.twitter.com/OlB9zEBj5J — ✽ Orlenys Ortiz 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) September 23, 2026

“The country is providing an extraordinary demonstration before the world, there at the UN and here in Venezuela, to listen, to witness the presentation of our President Delcy at the UN,” Cabello said as he led the large mobilization in support of Delcy Rodríguez’s participation before the international community.

The socialist leader maintained that the recent actions of the Venezuelan delegation contrast with the accounts that have been spread about the country by the Venezuelan extreme right. “There have been a series of speculations for a long time. The manufacturers of lies clash again with the truth,” he said.

Cabello said that his words reflect the feelings of all Venezuelans. “President Delcy Rodríguez is at the UN as the voice of all Venezuelans, and I believe she is the voice of Latin Americans, the peoples of the world,” he stated.

“Today, this people, who had not marched for days, will have their moment; they come out to march as they always do: with joy, with determination, and in peace,” he said. He also referred to the mobilization carried out in Venezuela and highlighted citizens’ participation.

Regarding Delcy Rodríguez’s presence in New York, Cabello rejected the criticisms of the visit and said that, according to his words, they will not be able to hide the results of the agenda carried out by the Venezuelan president.

“No matter how much kicking and screaming they do, there is nothing they can do to try to cover up the success of President Delcy Rodríguez’s visit in New York,” he affirmed, while stating that the head of state is “carrying the voice of Venezuela, fighting for the voice of Venezuelans without political distinction. It is a source of pride.”

The PSUV secretary general linked President Delcy Rodríguez’s international performance with Simón Bolívar’s legacy and highlighted the concept of diplomacy of peace. “That path of Simón Bolívar is what President Delcy Rodríguez presents wherever she goes. It is the diplomacy of peace, it adds rebellion,” he concluded.

The socialist leader emphasized the national unity that always prevails and expressed his support for President Delcy Rodríguez in the meetings held in New York.

Hours later, from the left and the right of the political spectrum, social media influencers from Venezuela and abroad began to spread accounts of protests in Venezuela that were allegedly organized to criticize Rodríguez’s speech in the United Nations. “The mobilizations have been occurring for weeks and were not due to Delcy’s speech but rather to electricity problems, which are very serious in the interior of the country. Greetings, compa,” wrote Luigino Bracci in response to a post by a Cuban influencer, thus taking out of context the legitimate protests about electricity failures.

“We fully support all the meetings, procedures, all stages of the president’s visit to the United States, to meet with all the heads of state, because Delcy goes with the voice of the Venezuelans, but she also carries the voice of Venezuelan women,” Cabello added from the Chavista demostration.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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