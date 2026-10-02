Chilean Police Crack Down on Student March Against Budget Cuts

Carabineros used chemical-laced water against thousands of students marching peacefully in downtown Santiago.

On Thursday, the Chilean militarized police (Carabineros) heavily repressed a student march against President José Antonio Kast’s budget cuts.

Armed with shields, helmets, batons, and other riot-control equipment, Carabineros moved against thousands of young people who were marching peacefully through major arteries in Santiago de Chile. The march, however, had previously been authorized by authorities.

Images and videos shared on social media show police vehicles spraying chemical-laced water at the demonstration called by the Confederation of Chilean Students (Confech) over the discussion of the 2027 budget.

Under the slogan “To transform Chile, not one peso less for education!” students marched from Baquedano Metro station to Los Héroes Metro station. The brutal crackdown prevented them from continuing.

The text reads, “Carabineros used tear gas and water cannons to crack down on the student march against José Kast in Santiago. Confech organized the protest, and various groups denounced this latest instance of repression.”

The students called for a nationwide mobilization, which is supported by social organizations including the United Workers’ Central of Chile (CUT), the Feminist Coordinating Committee 8M, and the Teachers’ Association of Chile.

“At least five people have been detained and two injured as a result of the direct actions of Kast’s police, who wants to silence the voices of thousands who are in the streets at this hour,” the independent outlet El Hilo Chileno reported.

“Thousands of people continue to join the march in Santiago. Pots and pans can also be heard in support. Students and workers are marching through Lastarria and Pío Nono in an attempt to reach Plaza Los Héroes, while on Alameda, clashes are forcing the group of Carabineros in Santa Lucía to retreat,” it added.

(teleSUR)

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