China Defends Cooperation With Cuba Amid Illegal US Sanctions

China condemned new sanctions imposed by the US against individuals and entities that do business with Cuba, including two companies from China.

At a press conference this Friday, November 6, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, said that “China’s cooperation with Cuba is open and transparent,” emphasizing that Beijing “firmly opposes interference and the disruption of cooperation between China and Cuba by the United States.”

“China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial jurisdiction, which has no basis in international law and is not authorized by the UN Security Council,” Guo asserted.

He reiterated that China “firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing external interference.” In this regard, he emphasized that China will adopt all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.

The statements come after the US State Department announced new sanctions against two individuals and eight entities, including the Chinese companies China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies.

The new measures are part of the tightening of Washington’s policy against Cuba. On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a “national emergency” due to the “unusual and extraordinary threat” that Cuba supposedly poses to the security of the US and the region.

The order accused the Cuban government of maintaining ties with countries considered hostile by Washington, harboring groups that the White House labels as terrorists, and allowing the deployment of military and intelligence activities from Russia and China on its territory.

Washington has intensified coercive measures against Cuba, which has been under an economic and commercial blockade for more than six decades. New measures include threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba, as well as reprisals against those who do not comply with the US executive order.

Cuba has repeatedly rejected Washington’s accusations and defended its right to preserve independence and territorial integrity against external pressures.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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