Throughout history, anti-hegemonic political leaders have been subjected to circumstances that forced them to physically separate themselves from the struggles that made them up. Vladimir Lenin went into exile before consolidating the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, just as Fidel Castro did prior to the landing of the Granma boat which launched the glorious Cuban revolution. Pepe Mujica spent more than 14 years in the dungeons of the Uruguayan dictatorship. Nelson Mandela survived 27 years of hardship in the cells of apartheid.

Regrouping forces, writing, developing ideas, studying, exercising: how many things can a brilliant mind do when it finds itself deprived of freedom?

On January 3, 2026, Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, was abducted from his residence, near Fort Tiúna, in the south of the capital, Caracas, after the US government ordered a military attack that resulted in more than 100 deaths.

President Maduro and his wife, lawmaker Cilia Flores, were taken to the Southern District of New York, where they await trial on charges of links to drug trafficking and corruption, which they say they are innocent of. “I am the president of Venezuela and I consider myself a prisoner of war,” the Venezuelan head of state declared during his first hearing in the US jail.

During these more than 10 months in prison, his son, who shares his name, Nicolás Ernesto, has sought to ease the loneliness of confinement with daily phone calls and the constant sending of books, which already number more than 200. Brasil de Fato and the Argentinian outlet El Grito del Sur had exclusive access to the complete list of works received by President Maduro, which include Latin American history and thought, religion, literature, philosophy, and even a World Cup sticker album.

Among the volumes are texts about Simón Bolívar, the biography of singer and activist Alí Primera, works about Fidel Castro, and compilations on the Venezuelan Constitution. The history of the United States and its leaders also occupies a relevant place, with books about Donald Trump, Martin Luther King Jr., Native peoples, and that country’s constitutional history.

Religiosity and philosophical thought appear in large proportion on the list. The collection ranges from the Torah and the Talmud to the Bible and encyclicals by Pope Francis. There are also studies devoted to figures such as Saint Thomas Aquinas and Saint Francis of Assisi, writings from the Essene tradition, and works on Eastern thought, such as the Tao Te Ching and the Bhagavad Gita.

In literature, there are universal classics such as Don Quixote, One Hundred Years of Solitude, Les Misérables, and 1984. The collection also addresses contemporary discussions on technology and the economy, including essays on artificial intelligence, information networks, the global economy, and the ecological transition.

In addition to theoretical subjects, the survey includes health manuals, meditation guides, language dictionaries, and calisthenics books. The list is surprising for including leisure and craft items, such as crochet and amigurumi tutorials, comic book collections, and puzzle books.

See the complete list of works in Nicolás Maduro’s prison library below. We have retained the original titles where possible to avoid confusion, as the source list does not follow standard bibliographic conventions.

Latin American politics and political thought

• Works by Simón Bolívar

• Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Large Letters Print Edition

• Ñamérica

• From the Third World to a Single World: The Political Thought and Action of Alí Primera

• Alí Primera: Biography of the People’s Singer-Songwriter of Venezuela

• The Fruitful Prison

• Political Leadership

• Río Bravo: The Border Between Sheinbaum and Trump

• Bolívar as a Military Commander

• Bolívar: An Essay Toward a Bibliographical Interpretation Through His Documents

• Saint Óscar Arnulfo Romero: Life and Death

• Homilies of Denunciation and Compassion: Cycle A (1977–1978)

Latin American history

• Juan Bautista Arismendi: The Islander of Liberty

• Puerto Rico: The History of a Nation/Puerto Rico: A National History

• The History of the Dominican Republic: From Its Origins to the Modern Nation

• A Concise History of Colombia (1810–2013): A Guide for Unwary Readers

• The History of Mexico: A Fascinating Guide to Mexican History

• 1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus

• History of the Conquest and Settlement of the Province of Venezuela

• The Spanish Conquistador in the Sixteenth Century: An Essay in Interpretation

United States: history, politics, and society

• Native Americans: A Fascinating Guide to Native American History and the Trail of Tears

• On Love: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Love

• Our God Is Marching On: God Advances With Us

• I Have a Dream: Martin Luther King Jr.—The Unauthorized Biography

• The Constitution of the United States of America

• Obama, Trump, and the Suppressed History of the United States in the 21st Century

• Why America Broke Apart: Populism and Polarization in the Trump Era

• America’s 46 Presidents: Stories, Achievements, and Legacies of Americans

• Imperium et Consilium: US Foreign Policy and Its Theorists

• The Federalist Papers

• Walden

• A People’s History of the United States

• An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States

• All the President’s Men

• The Jefferson Bible: The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth

Religion, theology, Christianity, and Western spirituality

• One Perfect Life: The Complete Story of the Lord Jesus

• Hope: The Autobiography of Pope Francis

• God’s Madman at the End of the World

• Holy Word: José Gregorio Hernández in His Own Words

• A Man After God’s Own Heart

• Emmet Fox Collection – Updated Works – in Spanish

• Historical Geography of the Biblical World

• The Torah in Spanish: Complete, Large Print

• The Gospel According to Jesus Christ

• The Talmud

• Speaking of God From the Suffering of the Innocent: A Reflection on the Book of Job

• Missal 2026: Cycle A

• Catholic Missal 2026: Catholic Missal With the Order of Mass

• More Than a Carpenter

• Dilexi Te: Apostolic Exhortation of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

• The Book of Enoch: The Apocryphal Manuscripts

• Laudato Si’: Encyclical Letter of His Holiness Francis on Care for Our Common Home

• Encyclical Letter Dilexit Nos: On the Human and Divine Love of Christ

• Fratelli Tutti

• Life of Jesus

• The Bible Told for Skeptics

• Saint Thomas Aquinas: The Union of Reason and Faith

• Catechism of the Summa Theologica of Saint Thomas Aquinas

• The Lord’s Prayer: Our Father

• On Prayer and the Contemplative Life

• Introduction to the Old Testament

• The NIV Story: The Bible in One Continuing Story of God and His People

• Paul of Tarsus: Apostle and Witness

• Simon Peter

• Saint Paul: Herald of Christ

• Saint Peter: The Life and Legacy of Jesus’ Most Important Apostle

• Saint Paul: The Man Who Was Reached by Christ

• Saint Francis of Assisi: The Rebelliousness of a Saint

• The Life of Saint Francis of Assisi

• Novena to Saint Francis of Assisi

• The Little Flowers of Saint Francis of Assisi

• Saint Francis of Assisi Saint Thomas Aquinas

• Saint Francis of Assisi: 70 Inspiring Quotes

• The Complete Works of Saint Justin Martyr

• Christian Writings of the First and Second Centuries: The Early Tradition

• Philosophical Dialogues I: The Cassiciacum Dialogues

• The Gospel of the Essenes

• The Teachings of the Essenes: From Enoch to the Dead Sea Scrolls

• The Gospel of the Essenes II

• The Gospel of the Essenes III and IV

History of other regions of the world and global geopolitics

• Gandhi: The Power of Nonviolence

• Gandhi: Struggle, Life, and Teachings

• Mahatma Gandhi: The Story of My Experiments With Truth

• Nelson Mandela: By Himself

• The Complete Pyramids

• The Pyramids of Egypt

• Pyramids of the World: History, Builders, and Theories

• The Genius of the Pyramids: Cryptoterrestrial Solutions to Egyptian Architectural Challenges

• The Defeat of the West

• Fundamentals of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

• A Brief History of Russia: Understanding the World’s Most Complex Nation

• A Very Brief History of Russia

• A Brief History of the Conflict Between Ukraine and Russia: Geopolitics, Invasion, and Propaganda in the 21st Century

• Empires: The Logic of World Domination From Ancient Rome to the United States

• Orientalism

• A History of Spain

• A Brief History of Korea

• The Divided Heart of Asia: Nationalism and Power in Korea

• There Is Only One God: A Brief History of the Evolution of Islam

Literature, poetry, theater, and literary biographies

• One Hundred Years of Solitude

• Don Quixote

• Doña Bárbara

• The Exaggerated Life of Martín Romaña

• Life Vida: My Story Through History

• War and Peace

• Les Misérables

• One Thousand and One Nights

• The Godfather

• 1984

• A Tale of Two Cities

• Oliver Twist

• The Death of Artemio Cruz

• Shibumi

• The Mouse and the Mountain

• Visit to Ganymede

• Benedetti: A Poetry Anthology. Selected and Introduced by Joan Manuel Serrat

• The Exaggerated Life of Martín Romaña

• The Iron Man

• Shōgun

• Broken Idols

• Robinson Crusoe

• The Tin Drum

• The Leopard

• Germinal

• The Grapes of Wrath

• To Kill a Mockingbird

• Catch-22

• Jazz

• The Origin of Others

• All the Pretty Horses

• The Crossing

• Cities of the Plain

• Utopia

• A Poetry Anthology of Gabriela Mistral

Philosophy, society, science, economy, and technology

• The World as I See It

• Words of a Genius: Albert Einstein

• Einstein for Everyday Life

• Guns, Germs, and Steel

• The Art of Worldly Wisdom: Baltasar Gracián’s Original Classic

• The Art of War – Sun Tzu

• The State and Revolution

• Economics for the 99% of the Population

• Introduction to the Philosophy of Praxis

• The Little Red Book

• On Practice and Contradiction: Introduction by Slavoj Žižek

• Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks From the Stone Age to AI

• Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy

• Technofascism: Between the Logic of Control and the Politics of Fear

• R. W. Emerson – Complete Essays in Spanish

• The History of the Internet: From Its Beginnings to 2025

• The First Megafauna: The Fascinating History of the Most Fabulous Mammals

• Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

• The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains

• 100 Futures: One Hundred Scenarios for the World to Come With Artificial Intelligence

• Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

• Capital From Scratch

• Slow Down: How Degrowth Can Save the World

• Kicking Away the Ladder: Why Some Countries Grow and Others Are Not Allowed To

• Isaac Newton: The Last Magician and the First Scientist

• Isaac Newton and the Harmony of the Cosmos: Mathematics, Natural Philosophy, and Discovery

Eastern spiritual traditions, esotericism, and mysticism

• Supreme Peace: Prashanti Vahini

• The Gita, a Stream of Wisdom: Gita Vahini

• The Warrior’s Oracle

• I Ching: The Book of Changes

• Tao Te Ching AO

• The Analects of Confucius

• Bhagavad Gita: The Song of the Lord

• The Kybalion

• The Dancing Wu Li Masters: The New Physics and Eastern Wisdom

• Corpus Hermeticum

• Hermes Trismegistus and His Philosophy

Personal development, health, mind, and meditation

• The Syntergic Theory

• Think Good Thoughts and They Will Come to You

• I Give You Whatever You Desire: The Secret Conny Méndez Had Already Discovered

• A Simple and Practical Guide to Easy Meditation and Relaxation

• The Power of Positive Thinking

• Thomas Troward Collection – Updated Works in Spanish

• The Science of Mind: The Definitive Edition

• Lessons in Truth

• How to Correct High Blood Pressure Without Medication

• The New Bible Cure for High Blood Pressure

• Mindfulness: Easy Meditations for Beginners

• Learning to Meditate: Meditation for Beginners

• How to Improve to Enhance Performance: Functional Exercises for Dance, Yoga, and Pilates

• Ageless Body, Timeless Mind: The Quantum Alternative to Growing Old

• Greatness

• The Spirit of Hope

• The Artist’s Way: Toolkit

• Calisthenics and Street Workout Guide

Manuals, languages, crafts, and games

• Merriam-Webster’s Spanish-English Dictionary

• 4,000 Most Commonly Used English Words

• Spanish-English Pocket Legal Dictionary

• Larousse Dictionary of Modern Spanish

• Word Search

• 1,000+ Easy to Difficult Sudoku Puzzles in Spanish

• Activity Book for Adults

• The Pilgrim

• GuíaBurros First Aid: You Can Save Lives

• H4D Accordion File Organizer

• 50 Essential Chengyu

• Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Starter Pack

• Stretching: An Encyclopedia of Exercises

• History of the World Cups

• Practical Crochet Course: Beginner Level

• Crochet for Beginners: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

• The Big Book of Crochet: Decohogar

• Crochet Cute Critters: 26 Easy Amigurumi Patterns

• Mini Crochet Animal Keychains

• The Crochet Amigurumi Bible

• Amigurumi Friends: 20 Easy Patterns

• Crochet Animal Friends: Techniques & Patterns

• FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Collection – Album

• 400 Jokes for Adults

• 2026 Panini FIFA World Cup – Collectible Trading Card Box

• Murdle: Solve the Crime: 100 Fiendish Puzzles

(Brasil de Fato) by Leonardo Fernandes and Lucas Estanislau

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Share this story