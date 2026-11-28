By Bruno Sgarzini – Nov 26, 2026

The story is sometimes circular and gives the impression that everything repeats itself, but in different ways. John Doe I, as a lawsuit calls him to keep him anonymous, was a poor 16-year-old who, in mid-2025, lived in a maroon settlement in the Jequitinhonha Valley, Brazil, when a gato, as intermediaries are called in that land, convinced him to go work on a coffee plantation more than 800 kilometers from his community. The promise was simple: a roof, a job, and good pay at the end of the month. How was he to know that, after a 16-hour trip, he would be in almost the same situation as his Afro-descendant ancestors, who created their community in 1888 to live outside slavery? Immediately, the young man saw the promises shattered when his “gato,” reconverted into the boss of the coffee plantation, began charging him for everything: the 16-hour bus trip, the $174 for his work clothes, and, of course, his food. When he wanted to leave that situation, the teenager owed more than he earned, so he worked barefoot, without gloves, and ate on the ground, in the shade of any tree, to pay a debt that grew with each day and with each arbitrary act of his boss. Without knowing it, he had made the same transition toward slavery and exploitation as his ancestors from Minas Gerais, in the same activity as colonial times: coffee plantations.

Disheveled and almost breathless, he was pulled out of that ordeal by a police raid, along with other exploited workers from several coffee plantations, including a 12-year-old child and a 72-year-old adult. His story, however, took a bigger turn when he joined a class-action lawsuit, along with seven plantation workers, before a court in Seattle against the coffee giant Starbucks, for selling coffee harvested in “conditions analogous to slavery.” John Doe 1, like his seven companions, worked on coffee plantations supplying Starbucks, through the cooperative Cooxupé, which in 2023 alone exported 40% of what the corporate giant bought in Brazil.

“The coffee sector in Brazil was founded on slavery and continues to depend on it,” states the class-action lawsuit, which hopes to represent all those workers exploited since 2016, under similar conditions, for Starbucks suppliers. Lacking jurisdiction in Brazil, the workers sued the company in Seattle, Washington, where its headquarters is located, to hold it responsible for crimes such as forced labor and trafficking, unjust enrichment, and negligent supervision. The lawsuit demands that all employed workers be compensated by the company, and that the judge determine any other “remedy.”

The stories of the eight workers have something in common: they all come from different maroon settlement in the Jequitinhonha Valley and they are all descendants of slaves. The cases range from 2022 to 2025; among them, for example, is Doe II, who went to the Boa Vista farm, where his debt, incurred with his gato for travel and food expenses, was compounded by medicine to cure dengue after spending seven days without pay because of the illness. There are also two brothers and a cousin, John Does VI and VII and VIII (cousin), who were deceived into going to the Serra farm, where they were credited with less coffee than they picked, were charged the same debts as their companions, and did not even have access to drinking water or a decent bathroom. Many of them managed to escape after reporting their cases to the Articulation of Rural Employees of the State of Minas Gerais (ADERE).

Their cases are not isolated: between 2007 and 2027, 700 people were rescued from coffee plantations in Minas Gerais for being employed under slavery conditions, according to reports from Brazil’s Ministry of Labor and Employment. ADERE, in a joint report with the organization KnowTheChain, interviewed dozens of workers in the state, which accounts for almost half of Brazil’s coffee production, and determined that in most cases patterns that constitute slave labor according to the International Labor Organization were repeated: abuse of vulnerability, degrading working and living conditions, excessive overtime, isolation, and deception. These ranged from imposing demeaning living conditions, without bathrooms and with overcrowding, to forcing workers to buy food and hygiene products at exorbitant prices in stores owned by the farm owners.

Many of the workers who filed the complaint are also on the blacklist of some producing cooperatives after making their exploitation conditions known. The main fear of these business owners is being included in the Dirty List, drawn up by Brazil’s Ministry of Labor, which classifies them as employers with cases of exploitation and violations of labor laws.

In its response to the class-action lawsuit, Starbucks states that it follows the guidelines of this list to choose its suppliers and that it is not responsible for the illegal activities of the 19,000 associates of the Cooxupé cooperative, one of its main suppliers in Brazil. However, the workers’ lawyers, from International Rights Advocates, flatly reject this position. According to them, Starbucks classifies Cooxupé as a Tier 1 producer, responsible for complying with a strict code of conduct, and the company gave it the C.A.F.E. seal, its own verification and ethical sourcing program offered to customers as a guarantee when buying “sustainable coffee.” Between 2021 and 2024, Starbucks executives visited some of Cooxupé’s plantations without really verifying compliance with its own code of conduct. Michelle Burns even called it “an incredibly important partner.” For the lawyers at International Rights Advocates, Cooxupé remains a supplier even though there are farms, including some added to the Dirty List only in 2024, that had registered cases of exploited workers years earlier. One of them, Fazenda Floresta, kept its C.A.F.E. certification until July 2024, despite the fact that 20 employees were rescued in August 2021, according to the class-action lawsuit.

For them, moreover, financial support to the cooperative sustains the business of the farms denounced: “Starbucks provides substantial assistance with insurance, C.A.F.E. coverage, logistical and financial support, and global marketing.” Therefore, either Starbucks “blatantly lies” about what it does, or, by its own requirements, it “knows or should know” about the forced labor and buys anyway. What is quite clear, according to the lawsuit, is that the company “receives coffee from Cooxupé at lower prices, attributable to the cheaper labor of trafficked workers,” and sells it as if it were “sustainable.”

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JRE

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