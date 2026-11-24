A drone attack allegedly perpetrated against the Norte de Santander Departmental Police Command (Denor) facilities, located in the Tasajero neighborhood, in Cúcuta, northeastern Colombia, was reported around 2:00 a.m. local time on Monday, November 23.

According to initial reports, the explosive devices fell inside the command, specifically in the administrative area and the lodging zone, causing material damage. At the moment, it has not been confirmed whether any uniformed personnel were injured.

Nearby residential areas were also affected. According to the preliminary report, one of the devices impacted a house located half a block from the police command, reportedly causing the collapse of the infrastructure and leaving a minor who was inside the property when the incident occurred seriously injured.

Another explosive reportedly detonated on a corner of a hotel where several commercial establishments operate, causing material damage to the buildings.

For now, authorities have not presented a definitive assessment of the people affected by the attack.

The damage reached public utility networks, leaving several sectors of the area without electricity or residential gas. The service providers are evaluating the time needed to restore both services in the Tasajero neighborhood.

It is unknown who is behind the attack, as no group has claimed responsibility for the armed action so far, according to security agencies.

The incident occurred in a territory where various irregular structures and around 30 criminal gangs dedicated to illicit activities operate. The department of Norte de Santander is a scene of these paramilitary groups’ actions.

This is the second attack on the same police headquarters this year. On August 1, a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated at the site, leaving more than 10 police officers injured, civilians injured, and considerable damage to the command’s facilities.

The recent explosions in Cúcuta occur amid an escalation of the armed conflict and a human rights crisis following the shift towards a “hardline” policy by far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella’s government.

During the first months of De la Espriella’s presidency, which began in August 2026, the abandonment of peace talks and the reactivation of military offensives have led to a surge in armed attacks and bombings with explosives and drones, surpassing the figures from the previous year.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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