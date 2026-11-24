Between January and September, Colombia’s accumulated trade deficit reached US $16.1 billion, 37.4% more than in the same period of 2025, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

The gap reflects two different rates of growth: imports rose 19.1% in the first nine months of the year, while exports increased 13.3%, according to DANE’s foreign trade figures.

What is not advancing

Colombia has not managed to diversify its exports sufficiently.

Between January and September 2026, fuels and products from extractive industries accounted for 40.4% of exports; agricultural products, food, and beverages accounted for 26%; and manufactured goods accounted for just 19.2%, according to DANE’s September 2026 technical bulletin on exports, published in November.

Manufactured exports fell 0.2% compared with the same period of 2025, while agricultural exports declined by 3.3%.

Exports in the other sectors group increased by 93.4%. The growth was driven primarily by nonmonetary gold, which accounted for virtually the entire increase in that group.

A distinction must also be made between the value and quantity of products sold.

In September 2026, the value of Colombian exports rose 16.4% compared with the same month in 2025, but the volume exported fell by 9.2%, according to the September 2026 monthly report on Colombian exports prepared by the National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex).

This means that growth in US dollar terms does not necessarily represent an increase in the quantities Colombia sells abroad. It can also reflect international prices and the composition of the products exported.

The weakness of exports coincides with limited industrial growth.

In September, manufacturing output rose 1.5% year over year, real sales grew just 0.6%, and employment fell 1.4%, according to the September 2026 monthly manufacturing survey with a territorial focus, published in November.

Currency appreciation, consumption, and productive weaknesses

What explains why imports are growing faster than exports?

Germán Caicedo, a professor in the international relations department at Javeriana University, told Sputnik that the appreciation of the Colombian peso was one of the main factors.

“We have an exchange rate that is considerably overvalued … and this clearly favors imports because it makes them cheaper,” he explained.

Caicedo warned that the phenomenon could have two different effects: making machinery and inputs needed for production in Colombia cheaper but also encouraging purchases of foreign consumer goods.

“Because of the same favorable exchange rate, it is possible that merchants are importing more consumer goods for sale and distribution in Colombia,” he said, mentioning products such as textiles, household appliances, and vehicles.

Caicedo said the increase in imports of capital goods could signal an industrial recovery.

“If that were true, what we should see is that, in a few months, perhaps even in a year, we should see a rebound in manufacturing output,” he said.

However, he warned that Colombia faces structural problems.

“We have a problem of low competitiveness and in the training of human capital … and very little foreign direct investment … reaches manufacturing sectors in Colombia,” he said.

Caicedo offered a qualification regarding the trade deficit: he did not consider it necessarily unsustainable under current conditions.

“A trade deficit should be a warning when a gap begins to emerge that becomes increasingly structural,” he said.

In his view, the problem arises when the imbalance grows persistently and forces businesses and exporters to borrow to finance purchases from abroad.

How does Colombia compare with other countries in the region?

Colombia’s imbalance contrasts with the results of other Latin American economies.

Between January and September of this year, Brazil recorded a trade surplus of US $62.4 billion according to its Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

Chile recorded a surplus of US $25.7 billion according to its Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations.

Argentina recorded a surplus of US $21.2 billion according to its National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

Mexico recorded a surplus of US $9.2 billion according to its National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

Ecuador recorded a surplus of US $3.3 billion according to its central bank.

Although the countries’ productive structures and statistical methods are not identical, Ecuador’s case shows that imports growing faster than exports does not automatically lead to a deficit.

Between January and September, Ecuador’s imports grew 20%, outpacing the 11% growth in exports, but the country maintained a trade surplus.

Caicedo also stressed the importance of regional markets.

“Our Latin American partners are the ones who buy our manufactured goods and make those sales of manufactured goods compensate somewhat for the increase in imports,” he said.

For that reason, he considered it essential to maintain integration agreements and trade relations with neighboring countries.

De la Espriella’s approach

The government of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella proposes using the peso’s appreciation to make imports of machinery, technology, and inputs cheaper, reduce barriers for exporters, and attract private investment to higher-value-added sectors.

The strategy faces a central question: importing more technology does not, on its own, guarantee an increase in domestic production or a stronger industrial sector.

Caicedo noted that state intervention was needed to prevent the deficit from becoming a structural problem.

“There has to be government intervention because, if there is no such intervention, there is a risk that it will become structurally and increasingly larger,” he said.

According to Sputnik, Colombia’s challenge is to move from announcements to verifiable results: more manufacturing, productivity, and value-added exports. The underlying question, the outlet argued, is not how much Colombia imports but whether it can develop a domestic supply capable of competing and selling more to the world.

(Sputnik) by Sonalys Borregales

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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