Colombia Seeks Venezuela’s Help to Rescue Kidnapped Official

Nancy Gómez, the first lady of Uribia, was abducted in La Guajira, prompting high-level diplomatic talks between Bogotá and Caracas.

Colombia has asked Venezuela to join efforts to secure the release of Nancy Gómez, the first lady of the municipality of Uribia, who was kidnapped in the northern department of La Guajira, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar contacted his Venezuelan counterpart, Oliver Blanco, to request coordinated action to locate Gómez and secure her release. The diplomatic initiative aims to mobilize security agencies on both sides of the border and prevent criminal groups from using the frontier to evade authorities.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry stressed the urgency of pooling resources and activating security alerts across the two countries’ border regions.

#Comunicado Gobierno Nacional activa cooperación diplomática con Venezuela para lograr la liberación de Nancy Gómez, esposa del alcalde de Uribia. pic.twitter.com/qRVjSuVnv6 — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) November 12, 2026

Text Reads: The National Government is activating diplomatic cooperation with Venezuela to secure the release of Nancy Gómez, wife of the mayor of Uribia.

In a statement, the ministry condemned Gómez’s abduction and called for all available diplomatic channels to be used to ensure her safe return and bring those responsible to justice.

Gómez, the wife of Uribia Mayor Jaime Luis Buitrago, was abducted while returning from her regular exercise routine. According to Colombian media reports, she was taken in a white Toyota vehicle after leaving without her usual security detail.

The latest reports indicate that she was taken toward Alta Guajira, in the direction of the Venezuelan border. However, there is no confirmation that she has entered Venezuelan territory.

The Colombian government is seeking cooperation from Caracas to coordinate the search and prevent those responsible for the kidnapping from finding refuge across the border.

(teleSUR) by Maria Karla

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