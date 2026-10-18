Colombia Withdraws from The Hague Group, Expresses Support for Zionism

In a show of tacit support to the Zionist entity, Colombia has withdrawn from The Hague Group that was created in 2025 as a multilateral diplomatic response against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“Colombia officially requested its withdrawal from The Hague Group, a group created to isolate and attack Israel. We reject this approach,” Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula said in a statement released on Friday, October 16.

🔴 #Atención | Colombia anuncia su retiro del Grupo de La Haya👇🏻 — Cancillería Colombia (@CancilleriaCol) October 15, 2026

Despite the withdrawal, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The Republic of Colombia reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, as well as its willingness to continue contributing to the promotion of international peace, justice, and security within the framework of the United Nations system.”

Colombia was part of The Hague Group from the beginning, along with Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.

Among its main objectives are promoting compliance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), as well as coordinating actions to restrict the supply of weapons that could be used in the Gaza genocide.

The far-right president of Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella resumed diplomatic relations with ‘Israel’ after taking office in August, in contrast to his predecessor, the progressive Gustavo Petro (2022-2026), who had severed relations with the Zionist entity in 2024 and became one of its staunchest critics.

The Hague Group was established on January 31, 2025, by the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Cuba, the Republic of Honduras, the Federation of Malaysia, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Africa. To date, in addition to Colombia, the Plurinational State of Bolivia and the Republic of Honduras have withdrawn from the bloc.

Regarding Colombia’s announcement, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Guillaume Long expressed his regret in a social media post: “The Hague Group deeply regrets Colombia’s departure from this important space for collective coordination.”

Desde el Grupo de La Haya, lamentamos profundamos la salida de Colombia de este importante espacio de coordinación colectiva. Confiamos en que esta decisión sea de carácter transitorio y que el Estado colombiano retome la senda del estricto apego a las normas del derecho internacional, cooperando de manera decidida con los mecanismos orientados a sancionar los crímenes internacionales, incluyendo el crimen de genocidio.

@The_Hague_Group — Guillaume Long (@GuillaumeLong) October 15, 2026

“We trust that this decision is of a temporary nature and that the Colombian State will return to the path of strict adherence to international law, cooperating decisively with mechanisms aimed at sanctioning international crimes, including the crime of genocide,” added Long.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Share this story