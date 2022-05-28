Caracas, May 28, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—A little over three years ago, on February 23, 2019 the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the decision of breaking diplomatic and political relations with Colombia, the same day that the Colombian government—following Washington’s directions—attempted to enter Venezuela by force to deliver alleged humanitarian aid and incited violence at different border checkpoints.

“Colombia has lent its territory to attack and intervene in Venezuela,” announced President Maduro at that time. “Iván Duque puts on the face of an angel but what he really is, is rock thrower; he is the devil himself. That is why I have decided to break political and diplomatic relations with Colombia, and their diplomatic staff must leave the country in 24 hours. Enough is enough.”

“It is not the people of Colombia; it is the oligarchy, the government” with which Venezuela was suspending relations, the Venezuelan president had added.

Since that moment the government of Colombia has turned the country into a beachhead for the failed US attempt to oust the legitimate government of Nicolás Maduro and to destroy the Bolivarian Revolution initiated by Commander Hugo Chávez. The Colombian government has tried everything to this end: diplomatic harassment, mercenary and paramilitary incursions, military provocations, smear campaigns, among other forms of unconventional war.

Despite all the aggression, Venezuelan authorities—taking into account the more than 5 million Colombians living in Venezuela and an estimated 1.8 million Venezuelans living in Colombia—have always welcomed or suggested initiatives to resume diplomatic and commercial relations, but the Colombian government has rejected every one of them.

In October 2021, Juan Diego Gómez, president of the Colombian Senate, launched an initiative, supported by Venezuela’s National Assembly, to resume diplomatic relations, but the Colombian President Iván Duque derailed it.

That same month, another initiative was launched from the Venezuelan side to resume commercial relations and the reopening of border crossing checkpoint. However, it became successful only at the beginning of this year, overcoming resistance from the Colombian government.

Special deployment to “facilitate” vote

The Colombian presidential election will take place in the national territory of Colombia this Sunday, May 29, although voting centers have already been opened in embassies, consulates and other diplomatic offices in 67 countries around the world and will remain open until the close of voting on the election day, so that Colombians residing abroad can vote. However, in Venezuela, Colombians who wish to vote will have to travel 10-12 hours by land to reach voting centers that have been opened at border checkpoints along the long binational border.

According to Colombian authorities, there are more than 972,000 voters eligible to participate in voting centers located abroad. The National Registry of Civil Status of Colombia reported that at the border posts of the departments of Norte de Santander, Arauca, La Guajira and Guainía, a total of 184,421 Colombians residing in Venezuela who are registered in the electoral census will be able to vote from Monday, May 23 until Sunday, May 29.

Colombians residing in Venezuela began to vote this Monday, May 23, at posts installed at the border, and will have, like all Colombians abroad, the chance to vote until Sunday, May 29, despite the announcement of border crossing closure. Although that should not affect voters, it has created confusion among them, limiting their willingness to embark in the complicated journey to go to these special voting centers.

The Colombian government ordered the closure of the country’s land and river border crossings for 36 hours in order to guarantee security of the presidential elections on Sunday, official sources reported this Thursday. This implies that all Colombian border crossings with Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and Venezuela will remain closed starting from the day before the election. The decree clarifies, however, that the closure measure will not apply to cases of transit that must be carried out for emergency reasons or force majeure, as well as for those Colombian citizens residing in Venezuela, who have their identification cards registered in the mirror consulates (special voting centers) deployed in the border area.

There are six voting centers for Colombians residing in Venezuela, which are in Colombian territory, namely, Inírida (Guainía), Maicao (La Guajira), Arauca (Arauca), Cúcuta and Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander).

Colombia’s National Registry indicated that the six voting stations enabled for the presidential election are the same ones where Colombians residing in Venezuela voted in the last legislative elections. At these points, located in five Colombian towns on the border with Venezuela, only those Colombians who have their ID registered there will be able to vote, clarified the Colombian electoral entity.

Below is the list of voting centers and their respective addresses:

Arauca (Arauca): Los Libertadores: Calle 30 #22-09. Inírida (Guainía): Salón Agapito Sandoval: Carrera 7 #14-133. Maicao (La Guajira): Centro de Desarrollo para el Potencial Humano, CEDPHU: Calle 11 #3-57. Cúcuta (Norte de Santander): Colegio Misael Pastrana Borrero: Avenida 3 #21-24. Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander): CENAF – La Parada, Puente Internacional Simón Bolívar: Calle 8 con Avenida 5, edificio CENAF. Museo Casa La Bagatela: Calle 8 #1-07, Villa Antigua.

Colombians in Venezuela voting via crucis

There is intense interest regarding the Colombian president election in Venezuela, where an estimated 5 million Colombians reside. Both countries dream of uniting in brotherhood again, 200 years after Bolívar’s creation of Gran Colombia, but political sectarianism and Colombia’s subordination to Washington’s designs do not allow that dream to be fulfilled.

“Right now we are experiencing a historic situation,” said veteran Colombian-Venezuelan journalist Ramón Martínez during an interview with Mundo Sputnik. “For the first time in 200 years, we are at the gates of a triumph of the people. A rebirth of the possibility that both peoples [Colombians and Venezuelans] walk together. We were born together, we are twins who have been divided by our oligarchies.”

“They are curtailing a constitutional right, the government of [Iván] Duque argues that since there are no relations with Venezuela, the Venezuelan government does not guarantee the participation of Colombians in this country,” added Martínez, who is the editor of the alternative news portal Colarebo. “So they arbitrarily transfer us to border posts, that is very complicated for the majority of Colombian citizens who reside here.”

The Association of Colombians in Venezuela estimates that only 1% of Colombians residing in Venezuela will be able to go to the Colombian border municipalities to vote, due to the high cost of transport, either by land or by flight, as many would have to cross large parts of Venezuela to be able to reach the voting centers.

Juan Carlos Tanus, representative of the organization, explained to the news outlet La Opinión that since there are no Colombian consulates in Venezuela enabled for voting, the voting points were transferred to Cúcuta and Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander) bordering the Venezuelan state of Táchira, Maicao along the border with Zulia, and Arauca, at the border with Apure.

However, all voters do not live close to the border, and not all those whose names were registered in the Caracas consulate were transferred to Cúcuta, in addition to the fact that the names of some were transferred for voting in Maicao, a more remote area.

In this panorama, Colombians who live in Venezuela face the hurdles of long distances and severe limitations of mobility, in order to participate in the election. “From Santa Elena de Uairén (Bolívar state), it is a trip as long as if we were going on tourism from Bogotá to Peru, because the distances are enormous,” said Juan Carlos Tanus.

Another challenge is the cost of transport, because traveling to Colombia from the center or the east of Venezuela may exceed $150, which means that a person has to pay that amount out of their pocket in order to vote, in addition to traveling for 10-12 hours in a bus. Although the transfer by private vehicle can reduce the cost, it is complicated, given that gasoline distribution in some states is still not normalized, thanks to the US blockade, and in many places outside of Caracas, gasoline supply is delayed and slow, added Tanus.

“These are clumsy decisions by the government of President Duque to close the consular service and thereby curtail the civil and political rights of Colombians in Venezuelan territory,” said the representative of the Association of Colombians in Venezuela. There are 184,421 Colombians in Venezuela registered in consulates to vote, out of which some 120,000 have been transferred to Cúcuta and Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander).

Colombian vote in Venezuela has been traditionally very balanced between conservative and progressive voters, but many Colombians—even conservatives—see very positively the clear promise of Gustavo Petro to resume diplomatic and commercial relations with Venezuela. Thus the expectation is that Petro would have won the election in Venezuela, if voting centers had been enabled properly by the Colombian government. Uribismo, the political ultra-conservative trend to which Iván Duque belongs, thus becomes the main beneficiary of this voter suppression strategy.

Featured image: A person voting in an almost empty voting center for Colombians residing in Venezuela. Photo: EFE.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

