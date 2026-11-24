By Cira Pascual Marquina and Chris Gilbert – Nov 22, 2026

For generations, the Indigenous Warao people have made their lives in the Orinoco Delta in Venezuela’s Delta Amacuro state. A significant Warao population lives along the waterways due north of the state capital, Tucupita. There, communities that live mainly from small-scale agriculture, fishing, and hunting are scattered across riverbanks, islands, and mangrove areas.

In 2024, these communities organized to form two adjacent communal initiatives: the Virgen del Valle Indigenous Productive Fluvial Communal Circuit and El Remance Communal Circuit. The circuits bring together almost 1,000 families from nine communal councils. Most are Warao farmers and fishers, although some non-Indigenous producers are also involved. In these two communal circuits, the waters are still the main transportation route, the fishing ground, and the place where children play.

In this first installment of a three-part testimonial account, part of the Communal Resistance Series, residents speak about how children learn about the river, how their dugout canoes are made, and how families sustain themselves. They describe how the blockade affected them and why a lack of gasoline can prevent a sick person from reaching the doctor in time. Future installments will deal with popular consultations and how they strengthen communal self-government, as well as the progress and challenges faced in building the socialism that Hugo Chávez set in motion.

The delta’s waterways

Warao children learn about the river, how to swim, and how to use a dugout canoe from a very young age. In these communities, ancestral knowledge is passed from parent to child, generation after generation.

Life in the waterways

Lourdes Ramírez: I weave hammocks the way my elders did. Weaving organizes my life; in the same way the caños [waterways] organize our life. They are interwoven, much like a hammock.

We are raised by the caño, we live by the caño, and by the caño we will die. Our children learn to swim when they are tiny, and very early they are already in the curiara [dugout canoe], canalete [paddle] in hand. Children have their own curiaras, smaller and lighter, but also dug out of wood.

We are the Warao, the people of the water.

Laurencio Grimón: My mother passed her knowledge on to my sisters: how to extract the fibers from the moriche palm tree and how to make hammocks. My father taught me how to care for the conuco [subsistence farming plot] and how to make a curiara.

To make a curiara, you identify a good tree that must measure at least six or seven meters, and cut it to size, always respecting nature. When that’s done, you take an adze and begin to hollow out the inside. Next you cut down the leaves of a moriche palm and burn them inside the hull. The heat makes the curiara widen and become watertight. When it has opened enough, it’s ready.

Néstor Ramírez: I am originally from Tucupita, but I have lived here for thirty years. I speak Warao, and I am part of this community. I like it here. You have freedom, and you can go out and work whenever you want. Life isn’t always easy, but we live well.

When I first came here, people were still being buried directly in the ground [rather than in a cemetery]. Then things slowly began to change. Eventually, I was given a boat, and I used it to take the sick to get help, to carry women in labor, and to carry the dead. I did social work, but sometimes I had to be the doctor, too. More than once, I helped a woman give birth right there on the boat.

When a woman goes into labor, you keep going along the river as fast as you can, trying to reach La Horqueta. But sometimes you can’t get there in time, and you have to help deliver the baby.

Laurencio Grimón: We are the Warao, and our life is intertwined with the waterways. That’s how we like it. We grew up using the curiara; on the curiara we went to school; on the curiara we transport what we produce.

But we don’t live in paradise, and the government should pay more attention to our needs. Much of our life remains as it was in the past, but we also have to go to Tucupita to see the doctor, or to La Horqueta for meetings.

That’s why our community needs a motorboat, so that we can reach Jocojuba, where my family lives, or La Horqueta. If someone gets sick or is bitten by a snake, we could get them to the medical center quickly with an outboard motor. Right now we have only the curiara, and we have to paddle a long way when someone is ill.

We also need a motorboat to go get moriche for our hammocks, and wood to make curiaras. The moriche and the kind of wood we need for a curiara don’t grow here. We can’t bring those back in the small curiara we have. We have to go farther down, to a place called Caño Jokuina, where we can find the palms and the wood. It’s very far away, and the rainy season is coming.

Eduardo Rodríguez: The spokespeople of the fluvial communal councils used to row sometimes for hours to reach the communal assembly. With funds from the popular consultations [Venezuelan government initiative], we have been able to provide outboard motors to six communal councils, although some communities are still waiting for theirs.

We have also been able to repair boats that the government had provided years ago through credit programs. Over time, they deteriorated through use. Through the communal circuit, we organized to get them fixed. They may not be new boats, but they are working boats. They allow people to travel, and they help us respond to emergencies. That’s what matters most. Transport remains a major challenge, nevertheless.

Work, food, and household production

Néstor Ramírez: We are farmers. We grow taro, yuca, and plantain. We have our conuco, which we care for every day. We also grow coconut and cacao; wherever there’s space between the coconut palms, we plant plantain or yuca. Today we planted eight kilos of maize.

Maize grows here all year. It takes a lot of work to care for, but it has a good yield. You can plant taro any month, and it’s less demanding in terms of work, but it takes eight to nine months to grow.

At one point, we had around 20,000 taro plants. People from the community would come, and even people from town, when they needed something. If someone came needing taro and we had it, we would help them. If they needed ten taros, we would say, “Take them.” In our communities, we never refuse help to those in need. It’s a principle.

Lourdes Ramírez: I learned how to make hammocks from my grandmother. She worked with moriche palm fiber and she taught me the way.

First, you cut the moriche palm and take out the fibers. You work them into a fine thread, then you begin weaving, bringing the threads together little by little until the hammock takes shape. It takes a long time, around five months from beginning to end. You need about fifty palm leaves to make one hammock. We make them to sell, too.

You can also color the fibers with the leaves of the mosori [a marsh plant]. You prepare the leaves, strain the dye, and then put the fibers into it.

Laurencio Grimón: We plant taro and plantain. We don’t have much land to cultivate. The plots are small, but they are close to our hanoko [traditional Warao house]. Hanoko means the place of the hammock.

We also fish with nylon lines and with baskets. You catch small fish here; there aren’t many big ones around. People used to hunt peccary, too, and some still do. When someone kills a peccary, they share it with their community.

The blockade and scarcity

Under the US blockade, many delta residents could rely on their subsistence farms and fishing to survive. But the blockade affected access to fuel and medicines, while getting to urban centers became harder.

Growing food and distribution

Néstor Ramírez: Here in the caños, we don’t depend on shops or big corporations to feed ourselves. We fish and dig up taro, which they say is a healthy food. We also keep a very happy pig that spends most of the day in the water. He will be with us until December!

That’s why the blockade has not affected us as much here. The old ways are not as precarious as the new ways.

The blockade is criminal. We are Chavistas, and we understand why the United States imposed it: to demoralize us and make us give in. We won’t!

Lourdes Ramírez: We produce most of what we eat, but we sell some of it to buy the things we need. That’s how we get the kilo or two of flour we need or buy some oil.

We also sell moriche palm fiber sometimes, which we scrape and process ourselves. The moriche palm is our tree of life.

Néstor Ramírez: When someone sells a boatload of coconuts, they can bring back some clothes for the kids. Others sell cacao to bring a few things home. However, it isn’t always easy: sometimes you take products to town and come back empty-handed. It happens!

Gasoline: A persistent constraint

Laurencio Grimón: In our communities, obtaining fuel has become difficult over the past few years. Surely it’s because of the blockade, but we believe fluvial communities should be given priority: without gas, we are literally more than a day away from Tucupita. What happens if someone gets sick and nobody has gasoline?

Lourdes Ramírez: You have to get gasoline first, and only then can you go to town and buy the other things you need. There used to be a gas station in La Horqueta, but it stopped selling fuel about five years ago. Now we have to rely on informal sellers.

Néstor Ramírez: Without gasoline, it’s hard to transport what we produce or to respond to emergencies. When fuel and oil became scarce and expensive, things got difficult. Life has improved with the commune, but gasoline is still a bottleneck; that hasn’t changed. We still buy from informal sellers at a dollar or a dollar and a half per liter, and supplies are uncertain. When we can, we buy twenty liters at a time and keep them stored—in case we need to take someone into town for emergency help.

I remember a baby who died on January 8, just days after President Maduro was kidnapped. He was two months old. We took him to La Horqueta, but it took time to get the fuel. He died just as we were arriving, in his mother’s arms.

Sometimes we have gasoline, sometimes not. I used to keep some here all the time, for emergencies, but that is not always possible anymore.

There are various reasons why people don’t reach medical care in time. Sometimes they call us too late, and sometimes there’s no gasoline. Some people also put their faith in the wisiratu [Warao healer] and don’t take a sick child to the doctor. I believe in traditional medicine, but I also believe in the doctor. You can’t rely on only one; both are important.

Elvis Mata: The blockade left us without medicines and gasoline. Those were hard years, and the lack of fuel made everything more difficult.

The blockade also led many people to leave. Some went to Trinidad, others to Brazil or Guyana. But many have since returned. Life abroad can also be hard.

Although the fuel problem persists, many other things have improved. I am staying here, with my community and our traditions. This is my homeland.

When the river gives and takes life

Nicanor Cabello: The school is about ten kilometers from here. There used to be transport in Buenaventura, where we live, but it stopped working. For about ten years now, my children and grandchildren have hardly been able to go to school. It takes two hours to get there by curiara.

I told the teachers: “You want us to send the children to school, but if one falls into the water and drowns, who is responsible, the teacher or me?” I don’t send the youngest ones on their own. The nine- and ten-year-olds can go by themselves, but the others only go two or three days a week.

That may be changing, though. Our community just received an outboard motor through the popular consultation. We hope to have a small boat soon so that we can mount the motor on it. When that happens, the kids in our community will go to school every day.

We have no health services here either. In February, two children in our family died. The first to die was seven years old. After falling sick, he was brought here from Pepeina [further down the caño]. I was preparing to take him to the doctor in the afternoon, but when I returned, he was already very ill. We had no motorboat to get him out quickly, and he died. His chest had closed up, and he was bleeding from the mouth. We don’t know what he died of. Three days later, my brother’s grandchild, who lived in the house next door, also died.

The river is mighty: it can take life, but it also gives us life. We choose to live on its banks.

The Communal Resistance series is carried out with the support of the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory (CIIP).

(MR Online)

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