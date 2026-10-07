Communes in Venezuela Prepare for October 18 Popular Consultation

Residents of the San Agustín parish of Tocuyito, Carabobo state, are actively preparing for the upcoming National Popular Consultation scheduled for October 18.

This was reported by the rector of the National University of the Communes and deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza. “We had an interesting assembly here; the National University of the Communes is present and supporting the communal processes of selection of spokespersons and the upcoming National Popular Consultation,” he wrote on social media. “San Agustín is a parish with a long history of organization, territorial work, and its own knowledge. We move forward!”

On Tuesday, October 6, the spokespersons of the communes of San Agustín held an Assembly-Conversation at the facilities of the Republican Bicentennial National Educational Unit of the university, with the aim of refining conscious mobilization in the six communes of the locality.

During the assembly, Arreaza said that collective knowledge and grassroots planning are fundamental to ensuring the success of the popular consultations and the qualitative advancement of People’s Power.

“We need to make the university a part of all the communes,” stated Arreaza. “We need the communes to validate the university’s method, observe it, experiment with it, navigate it, and participate actively, be it as facilitators, trainers, teachers, knowledgeable individuals, communal teachers, or students. In each commune, there must be concrete planning, a Concrete Action Agenda (CAA), social mapping, and an updated territorial diagnosis to materialize the projects proposed in the various popular consultations.”

The meeting was attended by the active participation of the communes Aleida Hernández, Invicta con Maduro, Parque Central, Zamora Renacer en el Alba, Matea Bolívar 2021, and Batalla de Carabobo 200.

This collaboration between communal organization and the educational sector aims to strengthen participatory and protagonistic democracy, ensuring balanced territorial development and promoting the efficient execution of projects that will be submitted to a vote by the grassroots.

The Second National Popular Consultation of 2026 in Venezuela will take place on October 18, 2026, in which organized communities will choose their priority projects.

(Últimas Noticias) by Amarilis Palacios

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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