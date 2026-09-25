Communist Party of Venezuela Calls for Investigation Against National Assembly Deputy Vielma Mora Following Alex Saab’s US Testimony

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) demanded that the Public Ministry investigate the statements of former minister Alex Saab, who allegedly admitted his involvement in money laundering crimes and implicated several people, including the National Assembly deputy from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), José Gregorio Vielma Mora.

During a press conference on Tuesday, September 22, PCV leader Yul Jabour questioned why, until now, there has been no official investigation regarding Saab’s statements, related to an alleged money laundering scheme in the state food program CLAP.

“We are extremely concerned that to this day there has been no official statement from the Venezuelan government regarding that declaration,” said Jabour, referring to Vielma Mora who was the governor of the state of Táchira and is currently a deputy in the National Assembly for the ruling party.

Jabour stated that the Public Ministry is obligated to act, given the gravity of the events. He cited Article 285 of the Constitution and provisions of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure to demand that the veracity of the accusations and possible responsibilities be determined.

“The National Assembly must request an investigation and, if there are grounds, parliamentary immunity should be lifted for the deputy who has been implicated,” he said.

Jabour also referred to the complaints made by the PCV and other organizations about irregularities in the distribution of food through the CLAP boxes, including expired products and overpricing. He pointed out that, at that time, the government defended Saab and presented him as a “national hero,” while now there are statements that, in his opinion, must be clarified by Venezuelan institutions.

Jabour demanded transparency and public explanations about the case, considering that the allegations directly affect the interests of the nation.

“Today the country demands explanations and greater transparency,” he stated.

Persecution of Venezuelan migrants in the US

Jabour also condemned the repressive actions of US security agencies against Venezuelan migrants and condemned the stigmatization of Venezuelans in the US.

He insisted that the “Return to the Homeland” repatriation program, promoted by the Venezuelan government has, in practice, consisted of arbitrary deportations from the United States.

He mentioned the cases of Julio Sosa, who was murdered in January of this year, and Wilber Garcés, a Venezuelan who was seriously injured last weekend in an assault by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Jabour considered that the defense of migrants should occupy a central place in the agenda of the Venezuelan government, especially in light of the possible meeting between Delcy Rodríguez and Donald Trump. He also demanded that issues such as the blocking of Venezuelan assets abroad and the recovery of gold deposited in English banks be addressed, given the possibility that it may fall into the hands of the US Department of the Treasury instead of remaining under the administration of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

“These issues must be topics of discussion and matters that should be resolved in favor of the interests of the Venezuelan people,” he stated.

The PCV leader insisted that the Venezuelan State must condemn and act against the aggressions toward its citizens abroad, and claimed that relations with Washington are taking place without placing the protection of migrants’ rights at the center.

Low-intensity repression against workers

The PCV denounced the persistence of repressive practices against workers, communities, and social activists who demand economic rights and public services.

Jabour acknowledged that repression has decreased in 2026, but it “has not completely ceased” and the state’s security agencies “remain intact.”

He stated that the security structures remain under the leadership of “the same directors, the same ministers, the same agents” who held responsibilities in previous years.

He called this situation “a state of low-intensity repression,” carried out against those who protest against power outages, lack of water, and low wages. Jabour mentioned communities that suffer from power outages of “ten, twelve hours a day” and where water may arrive “once a month.”

“It is intended in some way to continue criminalizing these protests and these actions,” he said, in addition to referring to the demands of education workers in the context of the resumption of classes.

In light of this scenario, the PCV expressed its solidarity with workers and activists, and reaffirmed that the organization will continue to support the struggles for “the restoration of the rights of the Venezuelan people.”

(Tribuna Popular)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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