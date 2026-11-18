Costa Rican journalist Camilo Rodríguez, who had been reporting on corruption and drug trafficking in the country, was shot dead on Monday, November 16, on a highway in the district of San Miguel de Santo Domingo, Heredia province, in the central part of the country. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) has opened an investigation to find out the murderers and shed light on the circumstances of the attack.

Rodríguez used to publish his reports on social media. He posted videos in which he detailed cases of drug trafficking and corruption, naming individuals involved, as well as their connections to criminal organizations.

Carlo Díaz, attorney general of Costa Rica, confirmed on Channel 7 the identity of the victim, who had already reported via judicial means that he was receiving death threats. Although Rodríguez was part of a program for victims and witnesses, he refused to join a protection program recommended by the Attorney General’s Office. On Monday, the journalist was shot dead by two hitmen who fired at him from a motorcycle.

The attorney general specified that his office would need to “investigate all the people he named on his social media and any other people who had an interest in killing him. The Judicial Investigation Agency and the Attorney General’s Office are going to make every effort to find out those responsible for this death.”

Díaz called the murder “a very strong signal that in this country we do not have freedom of expression and that if we report these facts we can be killed like this.”

The president of Costa Rica, Laura Fernández, condemned the murder, calling it cowardly and a “stain on the freedom of expression.”

Camilo Rodríguez’s murder is the first journalist murder in the country in more than two decades. The last journalists to be killed were Parmenio Medina in 2001 and Ivannia Mora in 2003.

Medina was producer of the radio program La Patada, dedicated to reporting on acts of corruption. He was killed on July 7, near his home, shot from a car occupied by three unknown individuals.

Meanwhile, Mora was shot dead while driving on a busy road in the eastern sector of the capital city, San José, after being ambushed by two men who shot at her from a motorcycle and fled.

The attack against Camilo Rodríguez is similar to these episodes, as in both cases the assailants were in vehicles and opened fire on a journalist traveling in their own vehicle.

Costa Rica has been grappling with a historic rise in homicides, with at least 900 over the course of the last 12 months. Of this total, 70% is attributed to drug trafficking, according to the authorities, and most murders were committed with firearms.

The OIJ considers that the country’s strategic geographical position has made it a hub for the transit, storage, and re-export of drugs from South America, which are then transported to other continents.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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