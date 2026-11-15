Criticism Grows Against Colombia’s Government for Post-Earthquake Financial Opacity and Mismanagement

Over three months after the August 10 earthquake in Colombia, which affected more than 400,000 people, the Colombian government’s post-earthquake disaster management faces severe criticism for failing to provide housing solutions and for opacity in the handling of reconstruction resources.

In cities like Cali, families in areas such as Chiminangos continue to live in tents, while access to new rentals has become unsustainable due to high prices. This reality contrasts with official announcements by Abelardo de la Espriella’s government, which has raised questions and concerns about the whereabouts of resources, international loans, and donations.

Telesur reported that the reconstruction of homes continues to be marked by uncertainty and what social sectors describe as state indifference. Three months after the earthquake, there are still no clear protocols for assisting the victims nor a specific roadmap for the next phases.

The controversy centers on the Milagro Fund, created by De la Espriella to carry out the reconstruction and endowed with one trillion pesos, according to the president. Its manager, Jaime Andrés Uribe, with no experience in the matter, was absent for the third consecutive time from a political control debate in Congress. He claimed that he had to accompany President De la Espriella on a visit to Roldanillo, in Valle del Cauca department.

The Milagro Fund is not the only financial mechanism under scrutiny. After the earthquake, De la Espriella announced that the reconstruction would also be supported by the Colombia Luz y Sonrisas Foundation, a private entity legally represented by First Lady Ana Lucía Pineda. At the end of October, she reported that the organization had received $17 million in donations. However, she did not provide details about how the money would be used to help the affected families.

The opposition and Colombian media highlighted that the donations announced by De la Espriella amount to more than $200 million. Additionally, they reported that the aid is not reaching the most affected areas in the west of the country, where losses are estimated at around $9.5 billion.

After these revelations, a judge ordered Pineda to provide public accounts on the matter. However, she submitted a report stating that 48,000 people received humanitarian aid, without specifying what kind of aid it was. She also did not provide details about the money spent in the areas where thousands of homes, schools, and hospitals were left in ruins.

In an interview with a Colombian media outlet, Pineda stated that the resources were not used “because humanitarian aid was sufficient.” She added that the money will be used in a second phase of reconstruction.

Jaime Andrés Uribe’s absences from the political control debate in Congress sparked condemnation from various factions already questioning his lack of expertise and experience in public administration.

“This government is all show. They care more about the photo op than the execution,” said Senator Alejandro Ocampo of the opposition Historical Pact, reporting that in three months, only 1.2% of the resources have been used. Similarly, Congresswoman Katherine Juvinao of Green Alliance called the absences “a lack of respect for the victims, for Congress, and for the country.”

Even government allies are questioning the situation. Representative John Edgar Pérez (Radical Change) criticized “the way the Milagro Fund has operated.” The mayor of Pereira, Mauricio Salazar, claimed that out of 25,000 affected homes, only 85 have been reconstructed. He added that “the Milagro Fund has no money, and reconstruction has to be done with money.”

Congressman Alejo Toro of the opposition Colombia Humana summoned Housing Minister Jaime Andrés Beltrán, saying that “resources used, projects in execution, beneficiary households, and physical progress have not yet been reported.” Congressman Jesús Bedoya (Democratic Center, allied with the government) demanded transparency, pointing out that “the real reconstruction has not begun, the life of the victims in the regions is sad.”

In a statement, fund manager Uribe acknowledged the precarious financial execution. He stated that the only income comes from a 624 billion peso loan from the World Bank, of which the government has executed contracts for only 7.4 billion (less than 2%). Uribe admitted that no resources from donations, international cooperation, or territorial contributions have arrived, leaving victims waiting for an extended period.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Share this story