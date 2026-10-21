Cuba Condemns US Arrest Warrant Against Raúl Castro

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned the arrest warrant against Raúl Castro issued in Florida, calling it a political maneuver for electoral purposes.

He described the arrest warrant issued on Monday, October 19, in Florida, United States, against former Cuban president, General Raúl Castro Ruz as a “pathetic Miami circus” and a “reprehensible action” through which the US Republican Party is trying to gain some electoral ground in the upcoming midterms.

In a message posted on social media, Díaz-Canel noted that the warrant lacks legal and practical sense, and emphasized that the Cuban people will defend the Revolution against any affront to Raúl Castro’s revolutionary heritage.

La repudiable acción contra el General de Ejército esta mañana en un patético circo miamense, con trasfondo electoral, no tiene, ni tendrá jamás, el más mínimo sentido jurídico y mucho menos práctico. 1/3 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 19, 2026

“The legal maneuver orchestrated by anti-Cuban politicians against Raúl and against Cuba deserves our firm condemnation,” the Cuban head of state noted, adding that “it is part of the US aggression [against Cuba] and responds to the stumbling blocks in trying to justify the blockade and the collective punishment against our people.”

In this context, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the “sterile maneuver” driven by anti-Cuban politicians “from South Florida against the leader at the forefront of the Revolution, which they have combined with other worn-out and unfounded accusations against Cuba.”

Condenamos la nueva maniobra estéril de los políticos anticubanos del sur de Florida contra el General de Ejército Raúl Castro Ruz, la que combinan con otras de las acusaciones manidas e infundadas contra Cuba. Son reflejo de la podredumbre política y el colapso moral con que un grupo de parásitos engaña y estafa a sus seguidores para que sigan contribuyendo con colectas y financiamiento. Así se sostiene la maquinaria agresiva de la que tantos han vivido durante décadas, aprovechando la corrupción del sistema político estadounidense. #RaúlEsRaúl

#CubaNoEsUnaAmenaza El Bloqueo Sí. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 19, 2026

He emphasized that this is a “reflection of the political rot and moral collapse with which a group of parasites deceives and scams their followers into continuing to contribute with collections and financing.”

He added that in this way, the aggressive machinery “using which so many have lived for decades, taking advantage of the corruption of the US political system,” is sustained.

US issues arrest warrant against Raul Castro

The Florida Attorney’s Office obtained a state arrest warrant against former Cuban President Raúl Castro for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the 1996 downing of two US planes of the terrorist organization Brothers to the Rescue. According to the Cuban side, Cuba acted in self-defense after repeated violations of its airspace.

The warrant, issued by Florida Attorney James Uthmeier, comes in addition to other legal actions previously adopted in the United States against the Cuban leader and other citizens of the island for the same events.

In May, the United States Department of Justice charged Raúl Castro and five other military officials for the same incident.

Raúl Castro is the younger brother of the late leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. A guerrilla fighter alongside his brother, Raúl Castro also served as a military and political leader after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.

After the accusation in May, the parliamentarian, member of the State Council and national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, stated that the accusation by the US Department of Justice against Raúl Castro lacks legal and moral basis.

He explained that the aircraft repeatedly violated Cuban airspace despite prior warnings. He noted that the Cuban Foreign Ministry alerted Washington 25 times about the danger of these operations and requested the revocation of the pilots’ flight licenses, without receiving a response from the Bill Clinton administration (1993-2001).

In response to the accusation against Raúl Castro, Cuban authorities and the people consider that the accusation lacks legal and moral grounds. Cuban authorities have alerted the international community that these actions have the objective of creating pretexts to justify US military aggression against the country.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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