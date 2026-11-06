Cuba Demands an Ibero-America ‘Free of Inference and Exclusion’

The foreign affairs minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, demanded an Ibero-America free from interference while denouncing the repercussions of the tightening of the United States blockade.

On Thursday, November 5, in his speech at the plenary session of the 30th Ibero-American Summit, held in Madrid, Bruno Rodríguez called the US blockade an act of “collective punishment.”

In this regard, Rodríguez urged the Ibero-American Community to act “without interference, exclusions, or external pressures.”

En el Segmento Ministerial de la XXX Cumbre #Iberoamericana alerté que el contexto global, que inevitablemente tiene impacto sobre el espacio iberoamericano, está marcado por el reforzamiento del unilateralismo por parte de la mayor potencia militar del planeta, la imposible imposición de la paz mediante la fuerza, la injerencia en los asuntos internos de los Estados, la aplicación de medidas coercitivas unilaterales contrarias al Derecho Internacional y con marcado carácter extraterritorial y la intimidación, incluso para obstaculizar la cooperación e impedir las legítimas relaciones comerciales entre Estados soberanos. Afirmamos que para proyectar una Comunidad “junta hacia el futuro y hacia el mundo”, la Conferencia debe preservar, como máxima prioridad, el desarrollo de los vínculos culturales y la cooperación en condiciones de igualdad, sin condicionamiento alguno. Igualmente reconocí a #España por los notables resultados alcanzados y su liderazgo al frente de la Comunidad, así como a la Secretaría General Iberoamericana @SEGIBdigital. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 4, 2026

He also referred to the current international scenario marked by unilateralism, imperialist intentions, and violations of international law and human rights.

Highlighting the consequences of Washington’s coercive measures, he noted that the Cuban people are suffering an unprecedented tightening of the US blockade.

He specified that the White House has established “an energy blockade equivalent to a naval blockade” and applies secondary sanctions against individuals or entities that maintain commercial relations with Cuba.

He added that the United States “has taken its obsessive economic strangulation war against Cuba to inhumane limits of collective punishment.”

He expressed his gratitude for the support that Cuba received at the United Nations General Assembly, where the great majority of UN member states voted in favor of a Cuban resolution demanding the end of the blockade.

Rodríguez highlighted that several Ibero-American countries condemned these policies during the recent United Nations vote.

However, he noted that the closeness of several Latin American presidents to the Trump administration led to a growing number of abstentions or votes against the resolution.

Cuba supports Ibero-American cooperation

The Cuban foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Ibero-American cooperation, based on principles of equality, sovereignty, and mutual respect.

In his opinion, the new Ibero-American Cooperation Strategy will contribute to sustainable development through joint projects, knowledge exchange, and the search for shared solutions.

En intervención en XXX Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y Gobierno, ratificamos el compromiso de #Cuba con la cooperación iberoamericana, en condiciones de igualdad, soberanía, respeto mutuo y en línea con las prioridades nacionales de nuestros países. La nueva Estrategia de Cooperación Iberoamericana debiera contribuir al desarrollo sostenible, aprovechar mejor nuestras capacidades, mediante proyectos conjuntos, el intercambio de conocimientos y la búsqueda de soluciones compartidas. Saludamos la creación de la Alianza Iberoamericana de Inteligencia Artificial, la Red Iberoamericana de Reducción del Riesgo de Desastres y Protección Civil, y la aprobación de la Agenda Medioambiental Iberoamericana, iniciativas que fortalecerán la cooperación entre nuestros países en el ámbito digital, la gestión de riesgos, y la protección del patrimonio ecológico frente a la crisis climática. #CumbreIbero2026 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 5, 2026

He also celebrated the creation of the Ibero-American Alliance for Artificial Intelligence, the Ibero-American Network for Disaster Risk Reduction and Civil Protection, and the approval of the Ibero-American Environmental Agenda.

Rodríguez reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to enriching the cultural and historical heritage of the Ibero-American Community, including the diversity and the common interests of its members.

Cuban president highlights Bruno Rodríguez’s condemnation of US blockade

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, referred to Rodríguez’s participation at the Ibero-American summit in a social media post.

En XXX Cumbre Iberoamericana en Madrid, el canciller @BrunoRguezP denunció el reforzamiento sin precedentes del #bloqueo, la imposición del cerco energético y la aplicación de sanciones secundarias a individuos o entidades que establezcan relaciones comerciales con #Cuba. 1/2 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 5, 2026

Díaz-Canel highlighted the foreign minister’s condemnation of the unprecedented reinforcement of the US blockade, the imposition of a fuel blockade, and the secondary sanctions on those who trade with Cuba.

Similarly, he highlighted Cuba’s commitment to regional cooperation based on equality, sovereignty, and mutual respect, in line with the priorities of Ibero-American countries.

Madrid Declaration reaffirms multilateralism

The 30th Ibero-American Summit adopted the Madrid Declaration, which reiterated the member states’ commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The document rejected coercion and measures that violate international law that hinder the ability of states to address their development needs and priorities.

It reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and non-intervention in internal affairs.

The declaration further recognized the historical significance of the Panama Congress led by Simón Bolívar, in the year of its bicentennial, as a precursor to multilateralism in Ibero-America.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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