On Monday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the United States for its attempts to impose chaos, barbarism, interventionism, interference, and the use of force through lies and extortion—”the abuse of its economic power over the weakest and the application of unilateral coercive measures.”

According to the top Cuban diplomat, these actions seek to violate the sovereign equality of states and replace the norms of international law with an imperialist doctrine based on imposing peace through force.

Rodríguez warned that Washington uses a double standard on human rights and employs economic coercion against weaker nations as a mechanism to force negotiations and alleged peaceful settlements of disputes.

This statement comes after the US president declared in a telephone interview with Salem News Channel on November 12 his intention to “finish with Cuba” before the end of his term, without ruling out the option of military intervention and confirming that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in charge of managing government change on the island.

His most recent threat of an operation against the Caribbean country was made in Florida during an electoral rally last October. On that occasion, he spoke of passing through Cuba on the return from Iran.

“What we’re going to do with Cuba is we’re going to come back from Iran,” said Trump. “Those beautiful boats, we’ll pass by Cuba, we’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards (45 meters) off the coast. They’ll raise their hands and then we’re going to send Marco Rubio to close the deal. We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We’ll make a little stop,” the US ruler said in Fort Myers on October 23.

On that occasion, the Cuban foreign minister responded on social media: “We reject all threats related to US ambitions towards Cuba… On our coasts, there are beautiful beaches, but also ‘diente de perro‘ [dog’s tooth—sharp coastal rock formations], inhospitable for those who arrive with hostile intentions and desires for domination.”

Throughout 2026, Trump has reiterated his threats against the island in different scenarios. In September, during his speech at the United Nations (UN), he asserted that the country “is failing like never before, and it is going to fall.”

Months earlier, on January 8—days after the illegal military operation executed against Venezuela on January 3—the Republican president declared in an interview with conservative journalist and commentator Hugh Hewitt that his Administration had already exhausted all avenues of pressure and economic damage against Cuba, leaving only the military option.

Given the constant threats, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently rejected any external interference in the nation’s future and described it as perverse that the White House evades its responsibility for the collective punishment suffered by the island’s population.

On the economic front, the US government has implemented more than a dozen sanctions this year, backed by executive orders signed in January and May. These provisions established an oil blockade and imposed threats of secondary sanctions on companies from third countries. Additionally, they keep Cuba on the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism, which has severely restricted its international financial operations.

The executive order of January 29 decreed an oil blockade against Cuba, which has resulted in the island receiving only one official large crude oil tanker this year, the Russian Anatoly Kolodkin, in March, with 100,000 tons, enough fuel for Cuba for about 10 days.

The drastic reduction in fuel supply—limited almost exclusively to national production, which covers less than 40% of electricity generation—has impacted the functioning of hospitals, transportation, water supply, and infant feeding, generating a severe energy, economic, and health crisis that UN experts and US congressmen have described as collective punishment contrary to international law.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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