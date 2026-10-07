Cuba Honors Victims of 1976 US Bombing of Cubana Flight in Barbados

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, led the tribute ceremony for the victims of the 1976 US bombing of the Cubana de Aviación flight CU-455, which was en route from Barbados to Havana.

Half a century after the US attack, in which 73 people were killed, the commemorative event was organized in Cuba on Tuesday, October 6, with floral offerings by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, as well as by the Cuban president, family members of the victims, and the general public.

Junto a nuestro pueblo rendimos tributo en el Cementerio de Colón a los mártires del crimen de Barbados, a 50 años del abominable hecho. En el Día de las Víctimas del Terrorismo de Estado, honramos su memoria y ratificamos la firme condena al terrorismo en todas sus formas. 1/2 https://t.co/2caTia2pnJ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 6, 2026

Like every year, the people undertook a pilgrimage to the Colón Cemetery in Havana, in memory of the victims, among whom were the members of the Cuban fencing team returning from the Central American and Caribbean Games held in Caracas.

The tribute was also attended by the president of the National Assembly of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Hoy honramos la memoria de las víctimas del terrorismo de Estado, a 50 años del crimen de Barbados, una injusticia que todavía tiembla ante el dolor y la firmeza de nuestro pueblo. #NoAlTerrorismo en cualquiera de sus manifestaciones. #TenemosMemoria https://t.co/HER5VegH2A — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) October 6, 2026

At the end of the ceremony, the president of Cuba met with the families of the victims “of this and other terrorist acts committed against our country,” according to what he wrote on social media.

“We denounce impunity, demand justice, and reaffirm the support of our entire people for the victims. Cuba embraces you,” he added.

Cuban FM: Terrorists confessed to committing the horrendous crime in Barbados

The Cuban minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, condemned the attack in a social media post.

“50 years ago, terrorists who had confessed to their crime, who had been trained, financed, and protected by the US government and politicians from Florida until their deaths, committed the horrendous crime in Barbados by blowing up a Cubana de Aviación plane mid-flight with 73 people on board, 53 of whom were Cuban,” Bruno Rodríguez wrote.

“In honor of those victims and the 3,478 dead and 2,099 injured with disabilities due to acts of this nature against Cuba, our country commemorates the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism,” he added.

“We reaffirm our firm condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he emphasized.

Cuban youth remember the crime against humanity committed by the US

During the day, students, athletes, and young Cubans from all walks of life held a vigil at the José Martí Memorial in Havana in tribute to the victims of Barbados.

The vigil, called by the Union of Young Communists of Cuba, was attended by the families of the martyrs of the attack.

On October 6, 1976, the Cubana de Aviación aircraft was blown up mid-flight after taking off from Bridgetown, in a planned terrorist act that claimed the lives of all 73 people on board. Of them, 57 were Cubans, 11 Guyanese, and five were citizens of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

(Al-Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story