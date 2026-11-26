By Andrea Becerril – Nov 21, 2026

During the 18th Mexico-Cuba Inter-parliamentary Meeting, delegations from both countries agreed to strengthen the historic relationship of friendship and solidarity that unites them and to reject any attempt at foreign interference, especially on the island.

At the opening of the meeting, the vice president of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), Ana María Machado, acknowledged “the fortitude and courage” of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government “for not remaining indifferent to the injustice being committed against the Cuban people,” in “a challenging scenario” in which the economic blockade they have endured for 60 years has intensified.

She cited a “surgical waiting list of more than 100,000 patients, 12,000 of whom are children, and infant mortality has more than doubled, rising from 4.4 to 9.9 per 1,000 live births.”

There are more than 117,000 adults and 1,200 children with cancer who lack adequate primary treatment, and the life expectancy of children with this disease has declined, among other consequences.

The blockade, she emphasized, “causes incalculable humanitarian harm to the Cuban population as a whole, generates anguish, and causes individual and collective suffering.”

Machado explained that, in the face of this situation, “thousands of containers loaded primarily with food, medicine, and other essential supplies for the population are stuck in various ports around the world, even though most of them have been contracted and paid for by private Cuban companies, due to threats against shipping companies registered in various countries.”

She reiterated that a military attack on Cuba “would cause a humanitarian catastrophe and destabilize Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, with consequences that would also be incalculable for the world.”

For his part, Senate President Higinio Martínez, who attended the inauguration after participating in the parade marking the 116th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, stated that humanitarian aid to Cuba will not be suspended despite external pressures.

He added that “Mexico and Cuba have defended respect for sovereignty, the self-determination of peoples, resistance, and a firm rejection of any form of foreign interventionism.”

He stated that, as President Sheinbaum has said, Mexico will not leave Cuba alone—”there is no way, no possibility; we do not leave our brothers and sisters alone.”

In the afternoon, both delegations held closed-door discussions on issues related to health, education, culture, sports, bilateral cooperation, energy development, food security, and disaster prevention.

Meeting at the embassy

Members of Mexican organizations in solidarity with Cuba demanded an end to the US embargo and energy blockade against the island during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Cuba held Thursday at the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, the embassy reported yesterday.

The meeting was attended by legislators, intellectuals, social activists, Cuban residents, business people, and youth leaders, several of whom presented initiatives to help the Cuban people. The ANPP noted that Carolina Rangel, a member of the MORENA party, also participated.

The diplomat reported on social media that Yanet Hernández Pérez, governor of Havana, outlined the capital’s efforts to address these challenges; Abel Prieto Jiménez, president of Casa de las Américas, called for taking refuge in culture and not forgetting history in the face of “fascist aggression”; and Ana María Machado reaffirmed the determination to resist in order to guarantee Cuba’s independence and sovereignty.

(Resumen Latinoamericano)

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