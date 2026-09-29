Cuba Nears Completion of Reforms to Revitalize the Economy

The set of reforms, structured around 23 thematic areas, aims to revitalize and decentralize the island’s economy to address the complex crisis.

The Cuban government is making progress in implementing the socioeconomic transformation plan announced mid-year, according to Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

He added that 89% of the 176 reforms approved last June are currently in the implementation phase, legally backed by 197 regulations issued by the Executive branch.

The set of reforms, structured around 23 thematic areas, aims to revitalize and decentralize the island’s economy to tackle the complex crisis the country is facing. This crisis is attributed primarily to the economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the United States over six decades ago, compounded by an energy blockade that since the beginning of the year, has explicitly blocked the entry of fuel and energy resources under the US threat of tariffs.

At the conclusion of a training session for presidents of state-owned business groups and governing boards, the Cuban prime minister emphasized that the measures seek to transform state-owned enterprises into institutions that are “more agile, efficient, and integrated” with the various economic sectors. In this context, Marrero highlighted the opportunities offered by Law 114, a regulation governing partnerships between state and non-state entities aimed at boosting the production of goods and services, import substitution, job creation, and the utilization of installed capacity.

The prime minister also clarified that the gradual transformation of state-owned enterprises into commercial companies—structured as either joint-stock companies or limited liability companies—should not be interpreted as a privatization process.

He further explained that the core objective is to “separate ownership from management, attract domestic or foreign private capital, and improve efficiency, competitiveness, and exports.” Key elements of the government package include the decentralization of administrative, financial, budgetary, and environmental powers to the municipal level alongside autonomy in project and human resource management.

The plan also encompasses changes designed to revitalize key sectors such as agriculture, foreign trade, foreign investment, and the real estate market, while authorizing—for the first time—private capital participation in financial sector activities, among others.

Regarding the authorities’ expectations for these reforms, the prime minister stated that “changes are already visible that will boost productive capacity, leading to increased supply; going forward, this should contribute to a gradual reduction in prices and help curb inflation, which causes so much damage.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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