Cuba Suffers Total Disconnection of National Power Grid

Cuba is experiencing another total disconnection of its National Electric Power System, and efforts are underway to identify the causes, amidst an energy crisis exacerbated by U.S. sanctions that limit access to fuel and spare parts.

Cuba’s Electric Union (UNE) reported a total disconnection of the National Electric Power System (SEN) on Friday, occurring around 2:05 p.m., which caused a widespread power outage across the country.

It also announced the immediate activation of assessment and diagnostic protocols to identify the cause of the incident.

Once the problem is identified, recovery efforts will begin with the aim of gradually restoring the supply by creating electrical micro-grids, prioritizing the operation of hospitals, care centers, water supply systems, and other essential services.

Energy situation and the US blockade

The text reads, “Update on the National Electric Power System”

The outage occurs amidst the deep energy crisis facing the island, marked by the consequences of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. US restrictions hinder the acquisition of parts, technologies, and other resources needed to maintain thermoelectric power plants, while also limiting access to the fuel essential for electricity generation.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Cuba an unusual and extraordinary threat and warned that he would impose tariffs on countries supplying oil—directly or indirectly—to the Caribbean nation. As a result of these restrictions, Cuba has received only one shipment of crude oil so far in 2026, transported by the Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin in March.

These measures have resulted in an energy blockade that has significantly reduced electricity generation capacity, causing prolonged blackouts and affecting public transport, water supplies, communications, educational activities, and the healthcare system, where thousands of patients are awaiting surgery.

(Telesur)

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