Cuba’s tourism sector faces severe economic impact caused by the intensification of the illegal blockade and coercive measures imposed by the United States. According to data from Cuba’s National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), total traveler flows fell by half in the first seven months of 2026 compared with the same period the previous year.

Official figures show the Caribbean nation received just over 794,000 travelers through July, representing an absolute contraction of nearly 788,000 people. Within that group, international arrivals were hit particularly hard, plunging 62.8%—over 708,000 fewer arrivals than in 2025.

The Canadian market, historically the island’s main source of tourists, recorded the sharpest contraction with a reduction of more than 350,000 visitors. Significant decreases were also reported in arrivals from the Russian Federation, the Cuban community abroad, and citizens from the US.

Authorities say current travel restrictions and financial persecution block billions of dollars from entering the national economy. Institutional representatives estimate that, without Washington’s limitations, Cuba could attract between one and two million additional North American visitors each year.

The operational landscape became more complex following the island’s inclusion on the unilateral state sponsors of terrorism list and the application of extraterritorial laws. These imperialist actions seek to obstruct foreign investment in hotel infrastructure and curb the inflow of foreign currency intended to support social welfare programs. The final goal, according to most experts, is regime change or a favorable environment in the event of a US military invasion.

Facing external pressure, the Cuban administration maintains strategies focused on diversifying source markets and promoting its cultural and natural attractions. Nonetheless, economic aggression continues to limit the full development of strategic activities to finance health, education, and food programs for the people.

The international community reiterated its overwhelming condemnation of the economic siege due to the direct harm it causes to the civilian population and productive apparatus. Despite socioeconomic difficulties, Cuba keeps its doors open to international tourism by offering a safe and sustainable destination.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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