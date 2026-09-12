Cuba Will Win

By Atilio Borón – Sep 7, 2026

Days go by, and the Trumpist autocracy in the United States persists in its criminal policy of tightening the blockade against Cuba. Unfortunately, it does so amid the indifference of the so-called “international community,” which, if it were truly such, should have reacted immediately by demanding—and achieving—the end of this policy. The indifference is shared by the vassals of the United States: the vast majority of European governments, of the European Union (whose leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas are two bureaucrats poisoned by their hatred of Russia and all the peoples who resist the imperialist dictatorship, of which they are unconditional henchwomen), as well as by Canada, Japan, and Korea. In short, beyond geography, it comes from the imperial core in an advanced state of decay that is the so-called Collective West and its institutions, plunged into irreparable bankruptcy.

The international community’s passivity and complicity are not just with the aggression suffered by Cuba. Its scandalous insensitivity to the genocide of the Palestinian people (and of the people of Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank) perpetrated by the Israeli Zionist regime, in addition to its perpetual aggression against Iran and the Houthis in Yemen, is also notable. In short, it is the entire imperial order that has come crashing down due to the slow but inexorable decay of its moral foundations, laying bare its plunder, its economic interests, and the monstrous image of the imperial Leviathan personified in the semi-senile megalomaniac who inhabits the White House and who believes himself, or pretends to be, the owner of the world. In Asia, it is heard grumbling, but without any significant practical consequences. In Africa, it is not heard. Fighting with its European pawns, the imperial core has reduced the nations of Europe to nothingness in international politics. Trump wants to, but he can no longer, and that enrages him and fuels his aggression.

However, the empire’s presence still resonates strongly in Our America, although it no longer inspires the fear or submission that it once did in the rest of the world. Milei’s Argentina is a unique case of sycophantic subservience, impossible to generalize. The madman at the Casa Rosada, once a fervent supporter of the “self-determination” of the Malvinas Islanders, who should vote with their feet if they wanted to belong to Argentina or not, now speaks of an “implanted population” that cannot impose itself above the principle of territorial integration enshrined by the United Nations and always defended by Argentina. Of course, no one believes what Milei says, a buffoon who is nothing more than a dispensable tool that Trump will use and then discard to renegotiate British funding for NATO. Not in all our countries, obviously, but in several, there is a silent rebellion against Trump’s arrogance, a rebellion that sometimes—depending on the type of government in those countries, how organized the popular movement is, and how deep the anti-imperialist awareness work done in the past has been—can or cannot give rise to unexpected popular reactions. I firmly believe that there are more anti-imperialist peoples than anti-imperialist governments in Latin America and the Caribbean, and I also believe that the US equation in Latin America is destined to reverse at some point.

Resuming the thread of our argument, let us say that in this global context we can only demand effective worldwide solidarity with Cuba, not just discursive or rhetorical, but a concrete one, translated into material aid that would allow it to survive the storm of the blockade. We need more governments to have the audacity to disobey the orders of the empire, not only for Cuba but also for their own interest, to prevent the unleashed Leviathan from sweeping everything away. If we manage to get four or five such countries to organize a caravan of oil tankers destined for humanitarian aid to Cuba, Washington would have to do what it has already done several times with Trump: swallow its threats. I hope those governments show up. For now, and for tactical reasons, I prefer not to publicly summon them to this endeavor. But it is “for now,” as Chávez used to say.

I conclude by expressing my admiration for the remarkable resilience of the Cuban people and government, facing countless difficulties, deprivations, and all kinds of inconveniences, which are magnificently portrayed in a beautiful song by the Cuban poet María Isabel Perdigón Rodríguez, “A Hug in the Midst of the Storm,” which I want to share with you. Cuba resists and will continue to resist, paying an exorbitant price as it did in its struggle for independence from Spanish rule in the 19th century. Yet, it will do so a thousand times for its national honor and bravery, for being the worthy heir of Martí and Fidel. It is difficult, and it may be even more difficult, but I have full confidence that this island, indispensable for those of us who want a better world, will emerge victorious from the challenge it faces, which, to the eternal discredit of the United States, is the most criminal blockade ever suffered by any people throughout the entire history of humanity.

(atilioboron.com)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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