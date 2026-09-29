Death Toll From ‘Israeli’ Aggression in Gaza Rises to 74,022

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll from the “Israeli” aggression against the Strip has increased to 74,022 martyrs and 175,893 injured since October 7, 2023.

Through its daily statistical report, the ministry detailed that the number of deaths since the ceasefire agreed on October 11, 2025, has risen to 1,421, with 4,983 injured. Meanwhile, the total number of bodies recovered from the rubble stands at 834 martyrs.

The ministry also reported that, during the last 24 hours, four deceased and 19 injured people arrived at hospitals.

In a related development, the Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reported the withdrawal of all medical personnel from Kamal Adwan Hospital and the suspension of its operations due to the advance of the occupation’s military vehicles.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, whether through aerial bombardments, artillery fire, or machine gun bursts, among other methods. These attacks have caused numerous deaths and injuries almost daily.

(Red El Mayadeen, by Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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