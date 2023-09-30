By Walter Lippmann – Sep 25, 2023

A first demonstration of the ability of the new United States Charge d’Affaires, Debra Hevia, to conquer “the minds and hearts of the people,” according to the manuals of the State Department and other security agencies of that country, is the impression it made on an opinion leader.

Journalist Pepe Pomacusi has taken it upon himself to say that the new highest authority of the United States embassy in Bolivia, who has just shared a video in which he talks about Illimani, marraquetas and Bolivian hospitality, is a woman married to a Tarijeño with whom she has two children and who will give bilateral relations a more human touch. The official already has someone to stand up for her.

Without a doubt, this brief journalistic profile is linked to reality. Broadly speaking, it is true, when looked at from a single perspective. However, behind this image reinforced from the networks – as a woman who loves family, nature, natural landscapes and species of flora and fauna – there is a State Department official with a profile of specialties, themes and specific tasks. written in an invisible script.

Hevia, who just assumed duties in La Paz on September 14, is considered an expert career diplomat with the rank of minister-counselor and is appreciated for her knowledge of issues inherent to Latin American states and their current problems, as she was on a mission in Bolivia, Nicaragua, Panama and Ecuador, in addition to working in the Office of Central American Affairs. Her strong areas of knowledge are drug trafficking, human rights and individual freedoms. Additionally, she speaks Spanish, Romanian, Slovak and Dutch. Prior to specializing in Latin America, she was a political advisor in Bucharest, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

It is very important to mention that he had a position in the Operations Center of the Department of State (DOS), which is characterized as a space for designing destabilization strategies. In reality, it is a working group dedicated to intelligence and special operations tasks of the State Department, from where Philip Golberg continued to operate after being expelled from Bolivia in 2008 for supporting the violent actions of the antidemocratic opposition based on reports. of political intelligence provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), also expelled that same year.

That is why it is significant that, in her missions in different places of service, Hevia has privileged certain types of relationships: in Nicaragua her closest friends were NGOs and right-wing parties, being close to projects financed by the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI), especially aimed at young people. The young diplomat was very active in supporting the political and civil groups that carried out the failed coup against the Government of Daniel Ortega in April 2018.

Between August 2020 and December 2022 she had her last mission in Ecuador. This was intended to change the face of her country’s embassy, which had deteriorated since 2011 when Heather Hodges was declared persona non grata, denting bilateral relations. Thus, Hevia put a face of solidarity with donations to combat COVID-19, a large part of which were directed to the judiciary and the police of Ecuador.

This initiative was highly appreciated by the Lasso Government and the Judiciary Council, since it had the support of experts from international organizations such as the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), supported by the Pact Against Transnational Organized Crime and its program. In this way, 14 judges were specialized in topics such as drug trafficking, corruption and organized crime.

Guillermo Lasso, the Ecuadorian president, said: “All of Ecuador expects you to do your job in the best way, to prevent the underworld from taking over the country and threatening our security and peace.” To these words, Hevia responded: “We are here to support you.”

The United States embassy in Ecuador, despite the presence of the DEA and the FBI, could not prevent organized crime from taking over the country, although it managed to build the idea of a narco-state.

The senior US official in La Paz now has the mission of changing the face of the country in Bolivia. Before, she was twice holding unsuspicious positions, although later the truth would come to light.

According to Wikileaks, it was linked to launching denunciation actions against Evo Morales, who before his inauguration as president and during a large part of his government, would have become a target of its analysis and action, since it has studied him in all his edges.

It is also quite striking that in US political circles, including its diplomatic mission in La Paz, the category “economic crisis” is beginning to be introduced to describe a country that, despite external and internal factors, maintains stability, low inflation, commitment to industrialization and growth prospects.

The political time taken by the State Department to prepare Hevia’s arrival is striking. Charisse Philips (August 2020-October 2022) was succeeded by two interim Charges d’Affaires: we are talking about Marcos Mandojana (June 2023-July 2023) and Joaquín Monserrate (July 2023-August 2023). From August 27 until the arrival of Hevia, the one with the human face, Joseph Tordella was in command, but only as minister advisor.

The first, born in Puerto Rico, before joining the foreign service worked in the political strategies area of the National Democratic Institute (NDI). Also working in the Department of Defense, in the short time of her stay in Bolivia she left a mark of pedantry and discourtesy, which is the inverse image of what Hevia intends to build. Upon leaving the country and before moving to the United States, the State Department took her for a few days to Peru, where the American military presence and influence is on the rise.

The second, also from Puerto Rico and with initial training in the intelligence area of the State Department, worked in Cuba, Vietnam, India and Indonesia. The State Department gave her an award for her outstanding “humanitarian work” in “protecting” Cuban “actors” who would soon organize into the San Isidro Movement to demand the freedom of rapper Denis Solis, an activist with close ties to the Miami terrorist groups.

Tordella, the official who remained in charge of the Yankee embassy as soon as Monserrate left and until Hevia arrived, similarly has his roots in the NDI and its interference tasks through the guise of disseminating “democratic values.”

The two interim managers and the minister advisor had the mission of carrying out a “cleaning” at the United States embassy as soon as Charisse left, an operation in which the special services usually participate and that was already carried out in Bolivia when Larry Memmott (2012 -2014) had to advance his departure and leave an interim position – Aruna Amirthanayagam – due to the dissemination of news – presumably originating from within that legation – that revealed North American actions against the South American country.

Hevia’s profile, preceded by officials with links to intelligence operations and subliminal campaigns, will be a factor that the Government must pay close attention to, since its activity in other Latin American and Caribbean countries could potentially mean the articulation of destabilization tasks that, Until now, they have not had a conductor.

